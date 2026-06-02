Rise Mzansi Leader Clarifies Donation Concerns, Dismisses DA's Call for Scrutiny

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has clarified the concerns surrounding a R30 million donation to his party, which was converted from a loan. He stated that only one transaction of R1 million seems to be at issue, not the entire amount. Zibi also dismissed the Democratic Alliance's call for the donation to be closely scrutinised, labelling it as political point-scoring.

Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi has clarified that his party was not aware of the Electoral Commission of South Africa's ( IEC ) concerns regarding a R30 million donation that was converted from a loan.

Zibi stated that only one donation transaction of R1 million seems to be at issue, not the entire amount. He also dismissed the Democratic Alliance's (DA) call for the donation to be closely scrutinised, labelling it as nothing more than political point-scoring. The IEC had expressed its expectation for more clarity on the R30 million donation to Rise Mzansi, which was converted from a loan.

The commission announced that it would engage with the party about the donation to ensure it complies with the Political Funding Act. Zibi explained that the loans were written off and that there was one specific paperwork that needed to be seen, which was still in process. He added that out of the five transactions, four or five needed clarification, with one being to the value of R1 million, not the whole amount.

Zibi further clarified that it's common knowledge that they received the loans during the 2024 election cycle and that it's not 'cash in the bank' but a write-off. The IEC will be engaging with the party to ensure compliance with the Political Funding Act





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Rise Mzansi Songezo Zibi Electoral Commission Of South Africa IEC Political Funding Act Democratic Alliance DA 2024 Election Cycle

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