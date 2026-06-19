Rise Mzansi candidate meets Fourways taxi operators to tackle illegal rank issues

Mayoral hopeful Lukhona Mnguni convened taxi leaders at Fourways Mall to discuss chronic congestion, safety and licensing problems caused by an informal taxi rank, pledging infrastructure upgrades and collaborative planning.

On June 10 a concrete step was taken toward easing the mounting pressure of informal taxi activity in the Fourways district when Lukhona Mnguni, the mayoral candidate for Rise Mzansi , convened a round‑table with taxi operators and the heads of local taxi associations at the Fourways Mall taxi rank.

This meeting built on an earlier site visit by the candidate to the makeshift rank that has sprung up along Winnie Mandela Drive, where he listened to the concerns of both drivers and regular commuters.

The purpose of the dialogue was to obtain a clearer picture of the daily difficulties faced by the informal sector - from inadequate{{{{{{{{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{





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Fourways Taxi Industry Informal Rank Transport Planning Rise Mzansi

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