Rise Mzansi Accuses SAPS of Weakened Capacity and Compromised Leadership

Rise Mzansi, a Johannesburg mayoral candidate, has accused the South African Police Service (SAPS) of weakened capacity and compromised leadership, following the killing of 12 people and the wounding of 10 others in aGauteng. Mnguni believes that these gangs operate at the greatest of impunity without any fear of retaliation or fear of consequences from the establishment of the police.

Rise Mzansi says there is no effort on the part of authorities to disarm society of illegal firearms. This follows the killing of 12 people and the wounding of 10 others in aGauteng, where police have launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Rise Mzansi Johannesburg Mayoral Candidate Lukhona Mnguni has accuse the South African Police Service (SAPS) of weakened capacity and compromised leadership. Mnguni says, ‘There’s just not enough leadership to coordinate an intelligence-led response to some of the mass shootings that we have seen in the city of Joburg and surrounding cities or municipalities as well.

’ ‘It’s quite clear as well that these gangs operate at the greatest of impunity without any fear of retaliation or fear of consequences from the establishment of the police and that must come to an end , because in a sense the way I feel the respect that police used to enjoy, just at face value when you see a police officer on the streets it has diminished and vanished.





SABC News Online / 🏆 32. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rise Mzansi South African Police Service (SAPS) Weakened Capacity Compromised Leadership Mass Shootings Gangs Impunity Retaliation Consequences Police Respect

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SAPS Major General Khan to Testify Before State Capture Commission on Drug Syndicate AllegationsMajor General Khan, implicated in a major cocaine bust interference and an illicit precious metals syndicate, is set to testify before the Madlanga commission. His upcoming testimony is central to uncovering corruption within SAPS crime intelligence.

Read more »

State's opposition of bail for SAPS forensic captain under scrutiny in Pretoria CourtCaptain Kenneth Bandla, a ballistics expert and supervisor with the priority crime litigation task team, continued giving evidence as the state opposed Makgotloe’s release.

Read more »

More than R50 million worth of illicit goods seized in Saps operationsSaps says intensified nationwide Operation Shanela crackdowns continue to target organised criminal networks.

Read more »

SAPS Police Counter-Intelligence Maj-Gen Feroz Khan Embroiled in ScandalThe application to interdict the Madlanga commission from extracting data from crime intelligence's Maj-Gen Feroz Khan has revealed how he allegedly shared sensitive information with Julius Malema.

Read more »