Rihanna Tattoos Her Son's Artwork on Her Leg

Rihanna, a proud mother of three, notably turned a piece of paper her son had drawn to a new tattoo design on her leg. She took inspiration from her son's artistic expression and had the design tattooed on the back of her leg. The tattoo artist Keith Scott 'Bang Bang' McCurdy helped her bring her son's artistic work to life on her body.

Rihanna sports a new tattoo, design courtesy of her kids Rihanna , the multitalented singer, rapper, and fashion icon, is not only breaking traditional beauty standards but also leaving a lasting impression on her children.

She treated herself to a new tattoo design on her leg, a tribute to one of her sons' artistic expressions. The star opted for a scribble-style art piece, mimicking the work of art originally carried by her son, RZA Athelston Mayers, to her tattoo artist, Keith Scott 'Bang Bang' McCurdy





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Rihanna Tattoo Appropriating Son's Art Keith Scott Mccurdy

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