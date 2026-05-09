Richie Mo'unga ruled out of All Blacks' July Tests, South Africa tour due to NZ Rugby policy

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, who left for Japan to join Toshiba Brave Lupus, will not be considered for the All Blacks' July Tests and the tour to South Africa due to NZ Rugby policy. He needs to first play for Canterbury before being eligible for national selection again.

Returning flyhalf Richie Mo'unga will not be considered for the All Blacks ' July Tests and the Greatest Rivalry tour to South Africa due to NZ Rugby policy that overseas-based players must play in the NPC before being eligible for national selection again.

Due to this policy, Mo'unga will first need to turn out for Canterbury before he can be picked again for the All Blacks in October. This effectively rules him out of Nations Championship matches against France, Italy, and Ireland, as well as the tour to South Africa in August and September





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Richie Mo'unga All Blacks NZ Rugby Overseas-Based Players NPC Play In New Zealand Policy Compete Canterbury France Italy Ireland

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