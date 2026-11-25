University of South Africa researchers warn that accelerated beach erosion near Richards Bay harbour significantly increases the risk of severe flooding from storm surges, threatening critical infrastructure and port operations.

Accelerated coastal erosion north of the Richards Bay harbour mouth is creating severe flood vulnerabilities for one of South Africa's most critical commercial ports. A new study indicates that large sections of the working harbour, alongside adjoining hotels and recreation areas, are at high risk of inundation during major storm surge s. Despite recent interventions such as sand bags and rock revetments, the erosion rate continues to threaten vital infrastructure.

Harbour Vulnerability and Storm Surge Risks

Researchers from the University of South Africa have published findings in the Journal of Disaster Risk Studies detailing the precarious state of the coastline. Geography researcher Suvana Alakram and Professor David Hedding utilized computer modelling to assess the impact of potential extreme weather events on the region. Their analysis reveals that a ten-meter storm surge could temporarily inundate up to eighty percent of the studied harbour area. This massive influx of water would affect most buildings and infrastructure, sparing only those located on high ground within the port zone.

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The severity of the situation is underscored by the economic importance of the location. Richards Bay serves as the third-busiest commercial port in South Africa by ship arrivals, trailing only Durban and Cape Town. It also houses Africa's largest bulk coal export terminal, making its operational continuity essential for national trade. The study highlights that while a seven-meter surge would have a limited effect, flooding only five percent of the area, a ten-meter event poses a catastrophic threat to port functions.

Causes of Accelerated Coastal Erosion

The primary driver of this environmental crisis is the construction of artificial breakwaters next to the harbour mouth over the past forty-five years. While these structures effectively shelter the harbour from direct storm impacts, they have disrupted the natural littoral drift of beach sand. The breakwaters prevent the predominantly northeasterly movement of sediment along the coast, causing sand to accumulate south of the barriers while starving the northern beaches of replenishment. This human-made interference has led to a steady and significant recession of the shoreline on the north side.

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The physical data confirms the alarming pace of this degradation. At Alkantstrand and Alkantstrand North beaches, the coastline has receded by between ninety-eight meters and one hundred and sixty-seven meters since the breakwaters were established. Suvana Alakram's recent master's thesis further projects that Alkantstrand North will experience an additional ten percent shoreline erosion by 2032 and twenty-three percent by 2042 compared to current levels. This rapid loss of land mass is narrowing the protective buffer between the ocean and the port facilities.

Stakeholder Concerns and Expert Analysis

Professor David Hedding explained to Daily Maverick that the geographical configuration of the area exacerbates the flood risk. The beach is located on a relatively narrow strip of land that sits between the breakwaters. In the event of a major storm, surge waters could funnel through the harbour opening or wash over this narrow landmass, which is only about two hundred and fifty meters wide with a maximum elevation of six meters above sea level. This scenario would allow water to push directly into the harbour, bypassing existing defences.

Hedding noted that the direction of the storm surge is a critical factor in determining the extent of the damage. If the surge runs parallel to the breakwaters, waves could easily wash over the elevated land, while the absence of substantial coastal defences north of the breakwaters at Alkantstrand allows water to out-flank current protections. The combination of land narrowing and insufficient northern barriers creates a perfect storm for harbour flooding, with significant implications for cargo handling and logistics.

Proposed Engineering Solutions and Future Outlook

To mitigate these escalating risks, Suvana Alakram and David Hedding have recommended a suite of engineering solutions aimed at strengthening harbour defences against changing climate conditions. These proposals include the refurbishment of existing breakwaters to ensure they can cope with more intense storm frequencies. Additionally, the researchers have suggested implementing an artificial sand nourishment scheme, similar to the bypassing method adopted by the Transnet National Ports Authority in the Port of Ngqura in 2019.

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Interim measures are already visible on the ground, with geotextile sacks filled with sand installed along the Alkantstrand beach to slow down the rate of erosion. However, experts caution that these stopgap measures are insufficient for long-term stability. The study concludes that without comprehensive structural interventions, the steady erosion will continue, leaving the third-busiest port in the country increasingly exposed to flood damage during midwinter storms in the KwaZulu-Natal Bight.