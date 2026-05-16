Richards Bay miss out on top eight spot, draw with Sekhukhune United

Richards Bay missed out on the opportunity of finishing within a lucrative top eight place in the Betway Premiership this season, following a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at uMhlathuze Stadium on Saturday. The game was highlighted by Lundi Mahala and Lehlogonolo Mojela netting in the 57th and 76th minute respectively.

Richards Bay missed out on the opportunity of finishing within a lucrative top eight place in the Betway Premiership this season, following a 1-1 draw against Sekhukhune United at uMhlathuze Stadium on Saturday.

The game sprung to life in the second-half, as Lundi Mahala and Lehlogonolo Mojela netted in the 57th and 76th minute respectively. However, the result was more disappointing for Richards Bay, who will now be unable to infiltrate the top eight in the final match of the season next weekend





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Sports Richards Bay Sekhukhune United Betway Premiership Draw Missing Out On Top Eight Spot Draw With Sekhukhune United Lundi Mahala Lehlogonolo Mojela Umhlathuze Stadium

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