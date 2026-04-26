Richards Bay Holds Sundowns to a Draw, Tightens Title Race

A 0-0 draw between Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns at Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday evening has complicated the Betway Premiership title race, allowing Orlando Pirates to maintain a narrow lead. Sundowns, despite the setback, have a game in hand and will look to regain the top spot in their upcoming match against Polokwane City.

Richards Bay and Mamelodi Sundowns battled to a scoreless draw at the Richards Bay Stadium on Sunday evening, significantly impacting the Betway Premiership title race.

The stalemate halted Sundowns’ momentum, allowing Orlando Pirates to maintain their lead at the top of the league standings. While Sundowns remain firmly in contention, they now trail Pirates by a single point, though crucially, they possess a game in hand, offering them an immediate opportunity to reclaim the top spot. The focus now shifts to Sundowns’ upcoming mid-week clash against Polokwane City, a match they will undoubtedly approach with a renewed sense of urgency.

The Natal Rich Boys, despite not being title contenders, demonstrated a resolute defensive performance, effectively neutralizing the attacking threat posed by the reigning champions. Their midfield, anchored by the impressive Tuli-Ngenovali Nashixwa, provided a solid shield for the defense, consistently disrupting Sundowns’ build-up play and limiting their clear-cut chances. Richards Bay’s tactical discipline and commitment to defensive organization were key factors in securing the draw.

They currently occupy 10th position on the log, four points behind Golden Arrows, and are actively pursuing a top-eight finish. Their home fixture against Polokwane City on May 6th represents a crucial opportunity to close the gap and bolster their chances of achieving this objective. The match showcased Richards Bay’s ability to compete with the league’s elite, highlighting their potential for further improvement. The game itself was a tightly contested affair, characterized by moments of individual brilliance and defensive solidity.

Sundowns created early opportunities, with Khulumani Ndamane testing the Richards Bay goalkeeper, Ian Otieno, with a well-directed header. However, the loss of Arthur Sales to injury in the first half proved to be a setback for the visitors, forcing coach Miguel Cardoso to introduce Monnapule Saleng as a replacement. The second half saw a continuation of the defensive battle, with both teams struggling to break the deadlock.

Cardoso attempted to inject fresh impetus into the attack by substituting Iqraam Rayners with Lebo Mothiba, but the Natal Rich Boys’ defense remained steadfast. The closing stages of the match witnessed a frantic pace, with both goalkeepers called upon to make crucial saves. Ronwen Williams, Sundowns’ shot-stopper, produced a stunning stop to deny Sanele Barns, while Peter Shalulile narrowly missed the target in the dying moments.

The final whistle confirmed a 0-0 draw, a result that leaves the title race wide open and Richards Bay continuing their pursuit of a top-eight spot. Sundowns’ starting lineup included Williams, Mudau, Cupido, Ndamane, Modiba, Adams, Allende (replaced by Mokoena in the 79th minute), Ntsabeleng (replaced by Morena in the 68th minute), Matthews (replaced by Shalulile in the 79th minute), Sales (replaced by Saleng in the 23rd minute), and Rayners (replaced by Mothiba in the 69th minute)





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