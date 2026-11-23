Jazz legend Richard Ceasar, singer Maxine Ceasar and comedian Dalin Oliver unite for It's Family! It's Festive at Baxter Theatre in December 2026.

Legendary jazz musician Richard Ceasar, SAMA-nominated singer-songwriter Maxine Ceasar, and multi-award-winning comedian Dalin Oliver will share the stage at the Baxter Theatre this December. The trio presents It's Family! It's Festive, a special production featuring three nights of live music, comedy, and heartfelt storytelling. The performances are scheduled for 29, 30, and 31 December 2026.

Core Details And Performance Mechanics

This festive production brings together three performers from one talented family for an evening of live music, timeless favourites, and comedy. The show moves effortlessly between music and comedy, with Richard Ceasar's celebrated jazz talent, Maxine Ceasar's soulful vocals, and Dalin Oliver's unmistakable humour taking centre stage. Joined by the talented Sound Legacy Band, the trio will deliver a feel-good production that celebrates family, music, and the joy of coming together during the festive season.

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Audiences can expect a unique blend of genres that defies traditional categorization. Richard Ceasar brings decades of musical experience to the stage, performing alongside his daughter, Maxine Ceasar, whose recent SAMA nomination highlights her growing presence in the South African music industry. Completing the lineup is Maxine's husband, Dalin Oliver, whose energetic performances and sharp observational humour have established him as one of the country's leading comedy talents.

Stakeholder Positions And Family Dynamics

Richard Ceasar views the show as a celebration of family, music, and creating memories together. He notes that the three different personalities and talents coming onto one stage make the production special, as audiences do not get to experience this combination every day. For Maxine Ceasar, sharing the stage with her father and husband makes the production particularly meaningful. She states that music has always been part of her life, and having her dad alongside her, with Dalin bringing his comedy into the mix, makes it a very personal and exciting experience.

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Dalin Oliver adds that while people know him for making audiences laugh, this show gives him an opportunity to share a stage with two incredibly talented musicians who happen to be his family. He believes audiences will enjoy seeing a different side of all of them. He also promises that he will ensure there is plenty of laughter throughout the performance. The show offers more than a traditional concert or stand-up performance, serving as a celebration of the things that bring people together.

Real World Impact And Event Details

The New Year's Eve performance on 31 December offers an extra reason to celebrate, with tickets including a complimentary glass of champagne and access to the DJ and post-show celebrations. This provides an opportunity to welcome 2027 with live entertainment, family, and friends. Richard Ceasar expresses that the goal is for people to leave feeling good, having been given beautiful music, good laughs, and an evening they can talk about long after the show ends.

With three performances scheduled over the festive period, audiences can choose the evening that suits them best. Whether looking for a night out with family, a festive catch-up with friends, or something different to do before the year comes to the end, this show offers a memorable way to celebrate. The production is an opportunity to experience three members of one exceptionally talented family sharing the stage in a production that celebrates their individual gifts and the connections between them.

Final Call To Action And Conclusion

Whether you are a jazz enthusiast, a fan of Maxine's music, a Dalin Oliver comedy fan, or simply looking for a memorable way to spend the festive season, this is a show worth making time for. The performance offers something for everyone, combining the sophisticated sounds of jazz with the accessible warmth of family entertainment and the universal appeal of stand-up comedy.

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Dalin Oliver adds a final plea for audiences not to spend another evening at home this festive season. He encourages people to come out, bring their family and friends, and end the year with music, laughter, and a proper celebration. The Baxter Theatre will host this unique gathering, promising an unforgettable conclusion to the year for all attendees.