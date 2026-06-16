Ricardo Goss Defends Hugo Broos Amid Criticism Over Defensive Tactics

Goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has publicly defended national team coach Hugo Broos, arguing that the criticism of his defensive tactics against Mexico is unfair. Goss emphasizes Broos's achievements, including World Cup qualification and a bronze medal, and calls for greater respect for the coach's contributions.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss has fired back at critics slamming Hugo Broos 's defensive tactics against Mexico. Goss insists that the coach deserves greater respect and recognition from the public.

The criticism reached such a fever pitch that many labeled his tactics cowardly, even calling for his dismissal after a disappointing Africa Cup of Nations campaign earlier this year. However, the players' trust and affection for Broos remain strong, and they feel his contributions are often overlooked. Speaking at their base in Pachuca, Goss said, "It's unfortunate that we aren't always realistic as South Africans.

I'm not saying we shouldn't aim to win, but when you look at the disparity against a Mexican team ranked 15th or 16th, the difference is clear. I'm not saying rankings dictate the outcome, but the criticism directed at the coach is unfair.

" He added, "If you look at the coach's tenure, I think his progress has been phenomenal - something we haven't seen in a while. He's helped us qualify for the World Cup and secured a bronze medal. The criticism he has been receiving is simply unjust. He has been great for the national team, and because we know him on a personal level, I think we will continue to support him long after the World Cup.

" Bafana famously defeated European opposition - France - at the 2010 World Cup on home soil, and there is ample belief within the camp that they can repeat that success in Atlanta to get their 2026 World Cup campaign back on track





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Bafana Bafana Hugo Broos Ricardo Goss South Africa National Team World Cup 2026 Mexico Match Defensive Tactics Coach Criticism

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