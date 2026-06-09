Reyna puts World Cup controversy behind him, focuses on helping US succeed

Gio Reyna says he has moved on from the 2022 World Cup controversy and is now fully committed to helping the US team co-host this summer's tournament.

US soccer star Gio Reyna on Tuesday said he has put the controversy of the 2022 World Cup behind him and is solely focused on helping the co-hosts succeed this summer.

Four years ago, the United States midfielder was almost sent home from Qatar after a bust-up with then-coach Gregg Berhalter, in a lurid row that spiraled to include Reyna's family and a historic assault allegation. But Reyna was included in new coach Mauricio Pochettino's squad for the USA campaign that begins Friday against Paraguay. And while headlines about the incident continue to dog Reyna, he said performing well to help the team was more important than rewriting his personal narrative.

It doesn't matter to me anymore, Reyna told AFP. I want to score a goal to help this team win... That's really it. The controversy erupted in Doha four years ago, when it emerged after the tournament that Reyna had almost been kicked out of the camp by Berhalter over his attitude in training.

That in turn led to Reyna's mother, former US women's team international Danielle Reyna, informing US Soccer of a physical altercation in 1991 between Berhalter and his then-girlfriend, now wife. The coach was cleared after a probe by the federation. Reyna told reporters last month that he has matured since those days, noting that the entire squad is more experienced. The US had fielded the second-youngest roster at the 2022 World Cup.

I think last World Cup, maybe we were all just a little bit young, Reyna said. I think it's normal to struggle in certain big moments like we did last tournament with most of the team being 23 or younger. So yeah, I think the biggest strength now is that everyone is four years older and has matured as players and as people. These little details will help us in the long run.

Aside from the controversy, Reyna's inclusion for this year's tournament surprised some pundits, given his lack of recent game time for German club side Borussia Moenchengladbach. Reyna has made only eight appearances in the Bundesliga since the turn of the year, all as a substitute. But the 23-year-old remains one of the most technically gifted attacking players available to Pochettino as the Argentine coach prepares for a Group D that also includes Australia and Turkey.

The US team, co-hosting the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, aims to advance past the group stage with home advantage. Reyna's creativity and vision could be crucial in unlocking defenses, especially in high-pressure matches. His ability to play as an attacking midfielder or winger gives Pochettino tactical flexibility. Despite limited minutes at club level, Reyna has shown in training that his touch and passing remain sharp, team insiders say.

The young squad, now more seasoned after four years, will rely on players like Reyna to provide the spark. The opening match against Paraguay at the Rose Bowl is expected to draw a massive crowd, and Reyna, who grew up in New York, is eager to perform in front of a home audience. Fans can watch every FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access.

All matches are also available to stream on supported packages, ensuring flexible viewing options wherever you are. With DStv Stream, you can follow every match anytime, anywhere. Download the app and enjoy seamless live streaming on the go. Reflecting on the past, Reyna said the incident taught him resilience.

He admitted that the fallout affected his relationships and focus, but therapy and family support helped him move forward. The midfielder also credited Pochettino for creating a positive environment, where past mistakes are not held against players. Pochettino, known for man-management skills, has reintegrated Reyna into the squad seamlessly. The Argentine tactician emphasized that every player starts with a clean slate.

Reyna's teammates have also backed him, with captain Christian Pulisic praising his professionalism. The US midfield, which also includes Yunus Musah and Weston McKennie, will be key to controlling games. Reyna's ability to retain possession and pick out passes makes him a vital link between defense and attack. With the World Cup now just days away, the focus has shifted entirely to on-field performance.

Reyna's message is clear: the past is in the past, and his only goal is to help the United States make a deep run in the tournament. The team's journey begins on Friday, and Reyna is ready to leave his mark on the world stage once again





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gio Reyna US Soccer World Cup 2026 Controversy Mauricio Pochettino

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Somali referee denied entry to US for World Cup: officialAward-winning Somali referee Omar Artan, set to be the first from his country to officiate at the World Cup finals, was denied entry to the United States.

Read more »

Bafana Bafana legend predicts WIN over Mexico at FIFA World Cup 2026Former captain Steven Pienaar remains confident that South Africa can upset Mexico in their opening match of FIFA World Cup 2026. Pienaar, who represented Bafana Bafana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, predicts a 2-0 victory for South Africa, stating that the current team is better than the 2010 squad and Mexico is not as strong as before. Meanwhile, current coach Hugo Broos has drilled character into the side, which has struggled for wins recently. The match is set for 11 June at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Read more »

Siphiwe Tshabalala Recreates Iconic 2010 World Cup DanceRetired Bafana Bafana player Siphiwe Tshabalala recreated his famous goal celebration from the 2010 FIFA World Cup during a legends match against Mexico at Soccer City Stadium. The match evoked nostalgia, and Tshabalala also discussed his ongoing involvement in soccer development and his foundation.

Read more »

‘The Morning Cup’ Set to Bring FIFA World Cup FeverAs excitement builds around the 2026 FIFA World Cup, SuperSport is set to launch a vibrant new live morning show designed to capture the spirit, passion and culture of the world’s biggest football tournament.

Read more »