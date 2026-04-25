Revised isiXhosa Bible Goes to Print After Decades

The isiXhosa Bible, last updated in 1975, has been handed over for printing in South Africa, marking a major milestone for the language and its speakers. The project is a collaboration between PanSALB, the isiXhosa Bible Review Committee, and the Bible Society of South Africa, aiming to preserve and promote multilingualism.

The long-awaited revised isiXhosa Bible is now in production, representing a landmark achievement for linguistic and religious communities in South Africa . This significant update to a foundational text, last formally revised in 1975, addresses decades of linguistic evolution and aims to provide a more accurate and accessible scripture for isiXhosa speakers.

The handover for printing, which occurred on April 16th, 2026, involved a collaborative effort between the Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB), the dedicated isiXhosa Bible Review Committee, and the Bible Society of South Africa. This partnership underscores the importance placed on preserving and promoting South Africa’s rich linguistic diversity. The existing isiXhosa Bible edition, initially published in 1975, has served as a cornerstone of faith for generations.

However, language is dynamic, and over the intervening years, the isiXhosa language itself has undergone natural changes in vocabulary, grammar, and usage. This revision seeks to reflect those changes, ensuring the Bible remains relevant and understandable to contemporary speakers. The Bible Society of South Africa also currently offers a separate translation from 1996, but this new revision represents a comprehensive update to the primary, widely-used edition. The project’s significance extends beyond mere linguistic accuracy.

PanSALB views this undertaking as integral to its core mandate: the preservation, protection, and promotion of multilingualism within South Africa. By actively supporting the revision and publication of the isiXhosa Bible, PanSALB reinforces the value of all eleven official languages and contributes to a more inclusive and culturally vibrant society. The commitment to updating this vital religious text demonstrates a respect for the linguistic heritage of the isiXhosa community and acknowledges the importance of faith-based literature in their cultural identity.

The process of revision itself was a meticulous one, involving extensive consultation with linguists, theologians, and community representatives. The isiXhosa Bible Review Committee played a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy, clarity, and cultural sensitivity of the revised text. Their dedication and expertise have been instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

The handover to the Bible Society of South Africa signifies the culmination of years of dedicated work and the beginning of a new chapter in the life of the isiXhosa Bible. This development arrives at a time when discussions surrounding language preservation and cultural identity are increasingly prominent globally. In South Africa, where a history of linguistic suppression exists, initiatives like this are particularly meaningful.

The revised isiXhosa Bible serves as a powerful symbol of empowerment and recognition for the isiXhosa-speaking community. It affirms the importance of their language and culture and provides a resource that will continue to shape their spiritual and intellectual lives for years to come. The availability of a modern, accurate, and accessible isiXhosa Bible will undoubtedly strengthen faith communities and promote literacy within the language group.

Furthermore, the project sets a positive precedent for similar initiatives aimed at updating and preserving other South African languages. The collaborative spirit demonstrated by PanSALB, the isiXhosa Bible Review Committee, and the Bible Society of South Africa offers a model for future linguistic and cultural preservation efforts. The printing of this revised edition is not simply the production of a book; it is an investment in the future of the isiXhosa language and the cultural well-being of its speakers.

It is a testament to the enduring power of language and the importance of making sacred texts accessible to all





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