Reviewed Draft White Paper on Local Government Officially Gazetted in South Africa

South Africa's Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has officially gazetted the Reviewed Draft White Paper on Local Government, sparking public comment and an opportunity for all South Africans to participate in shaping the future of local government.

In a pivotal move towards the reformation of South Africa 's local government framework, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, has officially gazetted the Reviewed Draft White Paper on Local Government .

This significant step comes after an extensive consultation period that began in April 2025, with the release of a discussion document aimed at reshaping and modernising local governance in the country. The review aims to enhance municipalities' capabilities to address the developmental needs of communities





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South Africa Local Government Cooperative Governance White Paper Reform Transformation Participation Consultation Development Agency Reform Phased Approach Transformation

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