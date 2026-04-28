Rev Modise Molefe: A Life of Resistance, Art, and Environmental Justice

Rev Modise Molefe’s journey from apartheid-era South Africa to global activism and filmmaking reflects a lifelong commitment to justice, environmental protection, and artistic expression. His latest film, *Belong*, has garnered widespread attention, while his work in community advocacy and faith-based leadership continues to inspire change.

Rev Modise Molefe ’s life is a testament to resilience, transformation, and an unyielding pursuit of justice. From the vibrant yet challenging streets of Boipatong in Gauteng to the global stage, his journey has been marked by resistance, reinvention, and a deep commitment to social change.

As an ordained minister in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Molefe has carved a unique path, blending faith with activism and artistry. His latest cinematic venture, *Belong*, has resonated deeply with audiences, amassing over 129,000 views in just three weeks since its YouTube release on March 3. The film explores the struggles of a Black South African minister confronting racism within a Canadian church, reflecting broader global tensions around racial equity and belonging.

Molefe’s early years were shaped by the brutal realities of apartheid, where his creative expressions carried significant political weight. In 1989, his music project, *Prisoners of Peace*, was banned by apartheid authorities before its release, with the master tapes confiscated. These tapes were only returned in 1994, following Nelson Mandela’s liberation and the dismantling of apartheid.

His involvement in the 1988 Bophuthatswana coup attempt, where he served as private secretary to Kgosi Motsatsi, forced him into exile in the United States, where he continued his fight against injustice. In the US, Molefe founded the South African Leadership & Development Programme and International Transitions & Development, initiatives aimed at empowering Black South African professionals to dismantle apartheid-era economic barriers.

Collaborating with global corporations like AT&T and Lucent Technologies, his programs bridged business, civic, and religious leaders across continents. His efforts earned recognition from the US government and former President Bill Clinton, whose presidential campaign Molefe supported as part of a media rapid response team. Upon returning to South Africa in June 2016, Molefe confronted the harsh realities of environmental degradation in Boipatong, where polluted water systems, failing sanitation, and health risks plagued the community.

In response, he established the Reliable Environmental Protection & Care Agency (Repca), positioning himself at the forefront of the battle against environmental racism in the Emfuleni municipality. After facilitating a parliamentary oversight visit in 2022, Molefe was invited to join a Presidential War Room on sanitation but declined due to ethical concerns over an official he believed contributed to the crisis. His refusal underscored his unwavering commitment to principle.

Molefe’s journey is rooted in his upbringing at the Federal Theological Seminary (Fedsem), where he learned that the gospel must be lived in the streets. Academically, he holds master’s degrees from Drew University and New York Theological Seminary, among others, and his filmmaking roots trace back to training in the US, where he worked alongside legendary actor James Earl Jones.

Today, whether from the pulpit, behind the camera, or leading community protests, Molefe embodies the intersection of faith, art, and activism, driven by the belief that justice must be both spoken and lived





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