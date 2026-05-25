Reunert's iqbusiness Acquires Silversoft Group to Expand Enterprise Technology Capabilities

iqbusiness, a Reunert company, has acquired the Silversoft Group, expanding its enterprise technology capability and accelerating international expansion. The acquisition further entrenches iqbusiness' long-term growth strategy to expand its ERP and PSA solutions offering and to accelerate international expansion.

iqbusiness, a Reunert company, has acquired the Silversoft Group , expanding its enterprise technology capability and accelerating international expansion. The acquisition further entrenches iqbusiness' long-term growth strategy to expand its ERP and PSA solutions offering and to accelerate international expansion.

Silversoft, a leading enterprise software and digital solutions provider, will form part of iqbusiness under the leadership of CEO Rob Godlonton. Silversoft has 20 years of experience and a client base of over 300 firms across consulting, architecture, engineering, legal and creative industries. The acquisition creates a strong foundation for iqbusiness to expand its enterprise technology capabilities and evolve its ERP strategy.

Key strategic drivers include establishing an immediate position in the ERP and PSA market, leveraging iqbusiness' advisory, data, technology, and managed services capabilities, and strengthening client retention and long-term value creation. The combined business will continue to serve clients seamlessly, ensuring continuity of service while unlocking expanded capability across ERP, enterprise technology, advisory, and digital transformation services.

The acquisition strengthens iqbusiness as a leading business and technology transformation partner, with a growing international footprint and enhanced ability to deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions





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Iqbusiness Reunert Silversoft Group Enterprise Technology ERP PSA

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