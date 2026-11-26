Reunert eliminates over 200 positions following a 48% drop in headline earnings, restructuring cable and renewable energy divisions to focus on defense and AI growth.

Reunert has eliminated more than 200 positions across its cable and renewable energy sectors as the engineering and technology group implements a strategic restructuring. The job reductions impact approximately 3% of the group's total workforce of roughly 6 500 employees. This significant operational shift follows a disappointing financial year for the JSE-listed company, prompting leadership to address severe headwinds in the South African infrastructure market.

Cable and Renewable Energy Restructuring Details

Reunert's cable operations underwent major changes with more than 100 employees affected by the layoffs. CEO Anthonie de Beer explained that the company stepped back from being a major player in renewable energy construction due to thin margins and persistent project delays. A similar number of roles were impacted within the renewable energy division as the group decided to scale back its involvement in that specific construction segment.

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The decision to restructure these divisions was driven by sluggish investment in South Africa's electricity distribution infrastructure. Delays in municipal execution and interruptions to funding for some municipalities created a constrained environment that pressured Reunert's cable business. The company aims to lower its cost base to ensure profitability remains sustainable even if market conditions do not improve immediately.

Financial Performance and Stakeholder Impact

Reunert reported that headline earnings fell by 48% for the financial year ending 30 September. The group recorded headline earnings per share of 339 cents, a sharp decline from the 649 cents reported in the previous financial year. Operating profit also decreased by 44%, settling at R852 million according to statements from the CEO.

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Various factors contributed to this financial underperformance, including rising commodity prices, unfavorable currency movements, and delayed defense orders. Despite these challenges, Reunert maintained its dividend, returning more than R600 million to shareholders. CEO Anthonie de Beer stated that the group's balance sheet and cash generation remained strong enough to support this payout to investors.

Strategic Focus on Defense and Technology Growth

While scaling back in construction, Reunert is redirecting resources toward areas with competitive advantages, specifically in applied electronics and circuit breaker operations. The applied electronics business, which is largely focused on defense, is showing stronger order momentum with year-on-year growth of about 25%. This figure rises to more than 50% when accounting for developments in the final two months of the period and additional orders received.

The group is also experiencing strong international orders in its circuit breaker business, providing new opportunities for expansion. Reunert is actively seeking to grow in global markets where it believes it can compete effectively. This strategic pivot aims to capitalize on growth opportunities while the company continues to invest behind other parts of its electrical engineering and project-related businesses.

Artificial Intelligence Integration and Logistics Challenges

Reunert is investing heavily in artificial intelligence to improve internal efficiency and develop bespoke solutions for customers across its technology, defense, and energy sectors. The group has deployed more than 1 000 AI licenses internally, covering use cases in finance, legal, human resources, and internal controls. One AI-related project completed for a defense customer generated enough profit to cover the group's broader AI investment.

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Logistics disruptions also impacted recent results, with Reunert estimating that about R500 million in orders were delayed by a few months. These delays involved challenges at local ports and developments in Middle East defense markets. CEO Anthonie de Beer clarified that these issues affected the timing of orders rather than eliminating the underlying demand, signaling continued confidence in the group's long-term prospects.