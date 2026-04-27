Retired SAAF Pilot Recounts Miraculous Landing After Dakota Struck by Missile

Retired South African Air Force pilot Colin Green shares his extraordinary experience of safely landing a Dakota aircraft after it was hit by a Soviet SAM-7 missile during the Border War. Green’s quick thinking and extensive training played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the harrowing 30-minute flight.

Retired South African Air Force (SAAF) pilot Colin Green recently shared his harrowing yet remarkable experience of flying a Dakota aircraft that had been struck by a Soviet SAM-7 infrared missile during the height of the Border War .

Speaking at the South African Air Force Association (SAAFA) East Rand Branch’s monthly luncheon, Green recounted the events of May 1, 1986, when he and co-pilot Mark Moses were tasked with transporting seven high-ranking military officials, including the chiefs of the navy and army, from Opuwo to Ondangwa. The flight, which should have been routine, turned into a battle for survival when the aircraft was hit by a ground missile.

Green described the moment of impact as a loud bang, followed by the aircraft’s nose barreling upward, the control stick becoming unresponsive, and the rudder failing to function. Unaware that the tail had been struck by the missile, Green’s immediate priority was to regain control of the aircraft and ensure a safe landing.

Drawing on his extensive training, including advanced physics lessons that had once seemed tedious, Green instructed the passengers to move toward the cockpit to balance the aircraft’s center of gravity. Despite the dire situation, Green maintained a calm demeanor, even engaging in a brief exchange with a Puma helicopter pilot who had been deployed to assist.

When the pilot asked if Green was enjoying his flight, Green replied that he was happy with the progress, unaware that the pilot knew the extent of the damage. After a tense 30-minute flight, Green successfully landed the Dakota at Ondangwa, executing a textbook landing that avoided any risk of sparks that could have led to an explosion.

The passengers and crew were relieved to be safely back on the ground, and Green attributed the successful outcome to his rigorous training and quick thinking. Investigations later revealed that the missile had locked onto a reflection caused by improper repainting of the aircraft’s tail, which had been damaged in a hailstorm. Despite the near-disaster, Green and his crew celebrated their safe landing, marking it as a testament to their skill and resilience under extreme pressure.

Green’s story serves as a reminder of the bravery and professionalism of those who served during the Border War, as well as the importance of thorough training and preparation in the face of adversity





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South African Air Force Border War Dakota Aircraft Soviet SAM-7 Missile Aviation

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