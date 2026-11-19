The National Consumer Tribunal found that TriBeCa Standard's automatic 10% service charge breaches the Consumer Protection Act, affirming that tips must be voluntary and transparently presented.

The National Consumer Tribunal has ruled that a restaurant's practice of automatically adding a 10% service charge to customers' bills violates the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

The ruling against Totafin (Pty) Ltd, trading as TriBeCa Standard, follows an investigation that found approximately 200 such charges were processed daily. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) investigated the restaurant after receiving a complaint. The investigation uncovered a systematic practice of charging customers additional fees without their explicit consent. The NCC found that the restaurant automatically added a 10% service fee to customers' bills, despite describing the charge as discretionary on its menu.

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Daily Service Charges Ruled Unlawful

Approximately 200 service charges were processed daily, indicating the fee was routinely imposed rather than charged only in exceptional circumstances. Customers who were dissatisfied with the service were also required to notify restaurant management. This placed the responsibility on consumers to challenge a charge already included in their bills. The Tribunal found that TriBeCa's practice contravened Section 23(6)(a) of the CPA.

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The menu failed to specify the additional services being charged for or display the full price payable. The legislation prohibits suppliers from requiring consumers to pay more than the displayed price for goods or services. The Tribunal also ruled that requiring customers to challenge the charge when they received poor service was unfair. It effectively forced them to waive their right to quality service.

The NCC explained that this conduct contravened Section 48(1), read with Sections 51(1)(a)(i) and 51(1)(b)(i) of the CPA. The Tribunal declared the restaurant's conduct prohibited. The ruling does not outlaw tipping. It clarified that genuine voluntary tips remain lawful, provided consumers freely choose whether to tip and how much.

Voluntary Tips Must Remain Free Choice

Restaurants may not automatically add tips to bills. On voluntary tips, the Tribunal clarified that genuine voluntary tips are not prohibited under the CPA.

However, a tip must be freely chosen by the consumer and cannot be automatically added to the bill, the NCC said. NCC Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu welcomed the judgment. He warned that restaurants imposing undisclosed charges could face regulatory scrutiny. This is a significant judgment and should deter other restaurants from the practice, Ratshisusu said.

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Nationwide Restaurant Inspections To Follow Ruling

Restaurants are reminded that adding undisclosed charges not reflected on the menu prices contravenes the CPA. The Commission said it would intensify its oversight of restaurants to ensure consumers are protected against similar practices. The NCC will be embarking on nationwide inspections targeted at restaurants to ensure that consumers who might be subjected to this practice are protected, Ratshisusu said. The judgment reinforces consumers' right to transparent pricing.

It makes clear that restaurants cannot automatically add discretionary service charges to bills without allowing customers to decide whether to pay them. The NCC welcomed the Tribunal's decision, saying the restaurant's conduct contravened provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008.