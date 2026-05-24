Response to Multiple-Shack Blaze in Pretoria Informal Settlement

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to a multiple-shack blaze at the Plastic View Informal Settlement in Moreleta Park, Pretoria. Firefighters from several stations successfully extinguished the flames, but one body was found among the rubble. Displaced residents will receive assistance from Disaster Risk Management. Residents are urged to exercise caution with electrical appliances and heating devices during the winter season.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the multiple-shack blaze at the Plastic View Informal Settlement in Moreleta Park. Picture: The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department .

Authorities have found a body under rubble during mop-up operations following a multiple-shack fire incident in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg. The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department responded to the multiple-shack blaze at the Plastic View Informal Settlement in Moreleta Park on Sunday morning. Tshwane Emergency Services Department spokesperson Nana Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters received a distress call about multiple shacks on fire just after 6am.

‘The Emergency Communication Centre immediately dispatched firefighting resources from Central, Silverton, Erasmuskloof and Mamelodi Fire Stations to the scene. Preliminary reports indicate that approximately 150 shacks were affected by the fire. Assessments are currently underway to determine the full extent of the damage and the number of families displaced by the incident,’ said Radebe-Kgiba.

Radebe-Kgiba said firefighters worked ‘swiftly’ to contain and extinguish the massive blaze to prevent the fire from spreading further within the informal settlement and causing more damage.

‘During the search and recovery operations, firefighters discovered a body among the debris. The person was unfortunately unable to evacuate when the fire started. As mop-up operations continue, emergency personnel will continue searching the affected area to ensure that all residents are accounted for. Preliminary investigations will be conducted once firefighting operations have been completed and the scene has been declared safe.

Disaster Risk Management will conduct assessments to determine the extent of the damage and provide the necessary assistance to affected families,’ said Radebe-Kgiba. Radebe-Kgiba urged residents to exercise caution when using electrical appliances, open flames, candles, paraffin stoves, and heating devices, especially during the winter season when the risk of residential fires increases.

The Emergency Services Department would like to remind residents to be vigilant and to immediately report any fire or rescue incident by calling 107 toll-free or alternatively calling 012 358 6300/6400. Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Multiple-Shack Blaze Plastic View Informal Settlement Emergency Services Department Firefighters Pretoria Body Found Under Rubble Fire Investigation Family Assistance Winter Safety Tips Emergency Communication

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US President Trump reportedly called off Iran attack, warns of 'large-scale' responseUS President Donald Trump had called off an attack on Iran scheduled for Tuesday and warned of a 'full, large-scale' assault if Iran does not reach a deal.

Read more »

Senior Specialist CX & UX Designer at Sabenza IT & Recruitment - Gauteng PretoriaAre you a visionary CX/UX leader who thrives on solving complex problems and shaping meaningful user experiences at scale? An exciting opportunity awaits for a Senior Specialist CX & UX Designer to play a pivotal role in transforming how services are designed and delivered within a highly impactful, large-scale environment.

Read more »

Full Stack Developer (Expert) 1252 - Gauteng PretoriaManaging and Developing projects / processes for our Palantir Foundry Platform. Develop in Data Driven Programming languages such as Python and Big Data pipelines such as ETL, SQL, Spark etc. Develop APIs to trigger side effects in large systems that would affect the whole of client.

Read more »

Manhunt launched after robbery at former minister’s home in Pretoria - LNNThree suspects wearing balaclavas allegedly stormed Naledi Pandor’s house in Gauteng, stole valuables and fled in the family vehicle.

Read more »