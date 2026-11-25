Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi says national team coaches Pitso Mosimane and Raymond Mdaka deserve respect after Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou publicly criticised Bafana Bafana and the Under-23s.

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has called for national team coaches to be respected after Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou launched a public tirade against Bafana Bafana and the Under-23 s.

Ncikazi spoke after Pirates beat his Arrows 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at Orlando Amstel Arena in Soweto on November 24 2026. We must respect institutions, Ncikazi said. If I have a problem with Tshabalala, he has got a phone; I would speak to Tshabalala on the side and sort the issue as men. If it is about the institution where he works, there is an email, write an email.

Also read Middendorp slams Ouaddou over 'beer' allegations against Mosimane

Ncikazi Urges Respect For Mosimane And Mdaka

Pitso Mosimane has achieved what some of us are dreaming of doing; we will not do it until we go into that grave sight. He deserves respect; this is our country, and he is our national team coach. Mdaka has achieved what we have not achieved, most of us. He needs respect.

Advertisement

If you have a problem with him, there are channels to follow to address the matter privately. The guys who stay at the centre, the referees, they belong to an organisation. I might not be happy with some decisions today, but I know the channels on how to channel that. Ncikazi further insinuated that public harangue against national coaches by people who could easily converse with them privately tarnishes the image of the PSL.

This league was created through the sweat and blood of a lot of people; this league is the best in Africa. This league has got a national team coach, Pitso Mosimane, that I have got a lot of respect for, the former Bucs assistant coach stated. Somewhere along the lines, we are humans; let us collect ourselves and not criticise each other publicly in a league that is so professional, and that was built with blood and sweat.

Ouaddou Questions Alcohol Use By Bafana Players

Last Saturday, after their 0-2 win over Stellenbosch in the Carling Knockout semifinals in Durban, Ouaddou accused Bafana of giving his players plenty of alcohol after their 2-1 win over Kenya in an Afcon qualifier in Nairobi that other Tuesday. He questioned whether someone in the national team was trying to destabilise Pirates before that Carling Knockout semifinal.

A few days earlier, the Pirates coach furiously bemoaned Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka's decision to bench his two midfielders, Simphiwe Selepe and Cemran Dansin, during the two-legged Olympics qualifier versus Madagascar, saying they returned from that national duty flat. I do not forget my history and where I am coming from; I am black and South African, and I will remain like that, Ncikazi added. Ncikazi spent five years at Pirates before leaving for Arrows last month.

Advertisement

Rumours were rife that his relationship with Ouaddou had deteriorated before leaving, and the pair did not shake hands after the game. Ncikazi was reluctant to explain why he did not shake hands with the Pirates coach after Tuesday's league match.