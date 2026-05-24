Residents urged to exercise caution when using water from trucks during Rand Water maintenance

Upcoming Rand Water maintenance may disrupt water supply in several areas, prompting concerns over monitoring and water quality. Residents are advised to check the cleanliness of their storage containers and report any brown water to the authorities.

Concerns over monitoring and water quality have been raised following upcoming maintenance work for Rand Water , with a water activist urging residents to exercise caution when using water from trucks.

Rand Water will undertake major maintenance between May 29 and July 17, which may disrupt water supply in affected areas around Johannesburg. The maintenance is expected to cause low water pressure or complete outages, but alternative water supply arrangements will be made available at strategic points. A water activist, Dr Ferrial Adam from WaterCAN, has expressed concerns about the monitoring and maintenance of water tankers.

While Johannesburg Water claims that their network of stationary tanks is regularly tested, there remains a lack of knowledge about the frequency of cleaning, maintenance, and monitoring of the tankers transporting water to residents. Johannensburg Water spokesperson, Nombuso Shabalala, has sought to reassure residents that the water supplied through tankers is safe for human consumption.

However, she has cautioned that residents may experience low water pressure or complete outages during the maintenance period. In light of the upcoming maintenance, residents are being advised to ensure their water storage containers are clean before collecting water from tankers. They should also be attuned to the appearance of the water and report any concerns to the authorities. Johannesburg Water will provide information on the locations of water tankers on their communication platforms.

Another issue that has arisen is that some private water suppliers are charging residents to fill JoJo tanks, which is considered illegal. Residents are advised to verify the licensing and registration of any private suppliers before filling their tanks. Johannensburg Water warns that it may take several days for the water supply systems to fully recover after each maintenance period





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