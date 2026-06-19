Residents March to Address Pressure on Local Communities Caused by Illegal Immigration

Residents from Thembalethu marched to the Garden Route District Municipality offices in George, in the Western Cape, on Friday, saying the government must do more to address the pressure on local communities caused by illegal immigration, unlicensed businesses and labour law violations.

Residents from Thembalethu marched to the Garden Route District Municipality offices in George, in the Western Cape, on Friday, saying the government must do more to address the pressure on local communities caused by illegal immigration, unlicensed businesses and labour law violations .

Organiser of the march, Bathini Malonola, says that illegal immigration, unlicensed businesses and labour law violations are putting pressure on local communities. He says they are calling on government departments and law enforcement agencies to crack down on those breaking the law. The issues related to labour, where our fellow Africans from the north are used as cheap labour or victimised because they do not have documents, must be addressed.

If employers are found to be hiring illegal immigrants, it is a criminal offence under the law, and the law must be applied and enforced. If the department is complaining about a lack of resources, it should partner with the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) to employ and train young people, deploy them into the field, and strengthen the implementation of labour laws.

The district coordinating forum, where all mayors and municipal managers meet with all other government departments, will ensure that these issues raised find expression. The behaviour of the marchers was peaceful and successful, and it is hoped that this is replicated throughout the country and that the matters are dealt with in terms of the law and without resorting to violence





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Illegal Immigration Unlicensed Businesses Labour Law Violations Garden Route District Municipality Thembalethu

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