Residents Face Thousands in Repair Bills After Electrical Surge Damages Appliances

Residents of Georginia in Roodepoort North are facing thousands of rands in repair bills after a 300-volt electrical surge swept through their homes, damaging appliances.

Residents of Georginia in Roodepoort North are facing thousands of rands in repair bills after a 300-volt electrical surge swept through their homes, damaging appliances.

The surge is blamed on a temporary generator solution introduced by City Power as they worked to pinpoint underground cable faults. Residents say what was meant to keep the lights on ended up destroying household appliances and leaving them with repair bills they cannot afford. The problems began on Tuesday evening when the lights started flickering, and the power was repeatedly cut. At about 3, 4am Thursday, all the appliances started exploding in some houses.

Residents are looking at thousands and thousands of rands in losses, with some needing to replace fuse boxes, computers, TVs, and other appliances. City Power has confirmed that a double underground cable fault was responsible for the outage affecting the area, but technical teams have not yet been able to positively locate the exact fault points. Residents who believe they suffered losses can submit formal claims to the utility for assessment.

City Power is yet to find the exact fault in the cables and said residents could still be relying on the generator for weeks or months. The utility has received complaints about the generator, but cannot conclusively confirm that it malfunctioned or that voltage fluctuations originating from the generator caused damage to customer appliances. Any allegations of appliance damage would require a detailed technical investigation.

Residents are frustrated that their complaints about high voltage were ignored, and now they are left with the cost of repairing or replacing their damaged appliances. The situation has left many residents in a difficult financial situation, and they are calling on City Power to take responsibility for the damage caused by the generator. City Power has promised to investigate the matter further and to assist residents in repairing or replacing their damaged appliances.

However, the residents are skeptical about the utility's ability to resolve the issue quickly and fairly. The situation has highlighted the need for better communication and cooperation between City Power and its customers. Residents are calling for more transparency and accountability from the utility, and for a more effective solution to the problem of high voltage in the area.

In the meantime, residents are left to pick up the pieces and try to recover from the financial losses they have suffered. The incident has also raised questions about the safety of the generator solution introduced by City Power, and whether it was properly tested before being deployed. The utility has promised to investigate the matter further and to take steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

However, for now, residents are left to deal with the consequences of the generator's malfunction and the damage it caused to their homes and appliances





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Electrical Surge Appliance Damage City Power Generator Malfunction Repair Bills

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