Researchers Discover Sideways Magnetic Field Effect in Optical Fibres

A new transverse Faraday effect in multimode optical fibres may enable non‑intrusive magnetic sensors and pave the way for optical computing, scientists say.

A team of physicists led by John Sharif and Alan Cox has uncovered a previously hidden magnetic field interaction in multimode optical fibre s, a discovery that could transform how power‑line sensors are deployed and hint at new optical computing methods.

Core Details of the Transverse Faraday Effect

The researchers observed that when a magnetic field passes beside, rather than through, an optical fibre, it twists the vibration direction of light travelling along the fibre's side. This sideways interaction, titled the transverse Faraday effect, changes a random pattern of bright and dark spots produced by multimode light, enabling measurement of nearby electrical currents without wrapping the fibre around the conductor.

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The team used a 3‑D‑printed rig to place permanent magnets adjacent to a multimode fibre running alongside an electrical rail. As the magnets were moved, the al‑bright‑dark spot pattern at the fibre's far end noticeably altered, confirming the theory. Matching calculations showed that the pre‑ and post‑pattern similarity dropped to around 78 per cent and that aligning the light's vibration with the magnetic field produced no detectable change, as the model predicted.

Stakeholder Positions and Technical Challenges

Sharif noted that current magnetic fields near standard power lines are weaker than the laboratory values used in the tests, and the team cautions that the sensitivity of a practical sensor remains to be demonstrated. Cox highlighted that the effect was overlooked because conventional fibre‑optic models ignore the tiny along‑strand vibration component that becomes significant near the core edge where the glass refractive index changes sharply.

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Both scientists argue that the effect is not merely a sensing novelty; it could be harnessed to electrically control the light modes inside a fibre, potentially enabling optical computers that perform calculations by reshaping light paths-an approach the team calls "free" because it uses light's natural propagation rather than electronic transduction.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps

If further developed, the transverse Faraday effect would allow fibre‑based magnetic sensors to sit directly beside power cables, eliminating the need for cumbersome wrapping and reducing installation time and cost for utilities worldwide. The researchers plan to test the effect with smaller, coil‑generated magnetic fields that match those found near live conductors, a step that could bring the technology closer to commercial deployment.

In the longer term, Cox envisions a suite of optical devices that compute by controlling light within fibres, opening a new frontier in optical engineering that bypasses conventional electronic bottlenecks.