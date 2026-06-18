Researchers Call for Artificial Breaching of Lake St Lucia Estuary to Delay Transformation

Four estuarine researchers propose resuming artificial breaching and dredging at South Africa's Lake St Lucia to prevent it from becoming a freshwater lake or swamp, reigniting a decades-long debate over human intervention in natural processes.

Four estuarine researchers have set the lions among the wildebeest by calling for a resumption of artificial river breaching, dredging and other actions that they believe are needed to delay the premature transformation of South Africa's largest estuary into a permanent freshwater lake or a muddy swamp.

The Lake St Lucia estuary, a vast and complex system spanning 70 kilometers, is the centerpiece of the iSimangaliso Wetland Park, South Africa's first World Heritage Site and second-largest protected area after Kruger National Park. It is also the largest estuarine lake system in Africa, serving as a vital nursery ground for sea fish, prawns, and other marine creatures.

However, debates have raged for decades over the best way to save Lake St Lucia, whose ecological health is shaped by the interplay of fresh and salt water. The shallow waters can be completely fresh or many times saltier than seawater, depending on the year, season, and other factors. Despite its size and protected status, the lake and its abundant wildlife have been in trouble for decades, sparking heated debates over management interventions.

Now, more than a decade after a multimillion-rand rehabilitation project to reconnect the lake to its single biggest freshwater lifeline, the Mfolozi River, and a decision to ensure minimum human interference in natural processes, a group of four local estuarine researchers has stirred up fresh controversy by calling for the resumption of regular, human-driven breaching of the St Lucia estuary mouth, dredging, and other management interventions. The year 1952 was a pivotal moment in the recent ecological history of Lake St Lucia.

This was the year that bulldozers and other machinery were deployed to sever the lake's single-largest water artery, the Mfolozi River, which historically provided at least 50% of the lake's freshwater inflows. For hundreds, possibly thousands of years, the Mfolozi River emptied into the Indian Ocean at the same spot near the present-day St Lucia village. Apart from flowing into the ocean, the Mfolozi waters also flowed sideways into the lake when the mouth closed off in dry periods.

But by 1952, park managers feared that the Mfolozi was carrying too much silt into the mouth of the lake, and neighboring sugar cane farms pressured for action to protect their farms from flooding when the river mouth closed up. The first commercial sugar farms were planted here in 1911, smack inside the Mfolozi River floodplain.

The wet, fertile soils were great for growing sugar, but from an ecological perspective, the decision to reroute the mouth of the river turned out to be a disaster. Before the arrival of farmers, this floodplain was where the river slowed before meeting the sea, dumping large volumes of sediment before its waters entered Lake St Lucia.

During the 1930s, farmers began to alter the ecology of the floodplain by changing the natural course of the Mfolozi, installing drains, canals, and levees to protect their low-lying plantations from back-flooding during storms or when the mouth closed naturally. Soon, the lake's ecological pendulum began to shift. Combined with canalization, drainage, and alterations to the river mouth, Lake St Lucia was robbed of its largest water supply.

With less water in the lake, the St Lucia estuary mouth became increasingly clogged with sediments from both the sea and land, prompting a massive dredging operation in the mid 1950s. According to former Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife ecologist Dr. Ricky Taylor, it took nearly five years of dredging before the link between St Lucia and the sea was opened, and another eight years to remove all accumulated sediment.

Eventually, when the lake almost dried up during another dry cycle in the early 2000s, estuarine experts made a decision to reconnect the Mfolozi River mouth to where it had always been. Farmers fought back, demanding the right to breach the mouth artificially, but they lost their battle in the high court and a subsequent appeal to the Supreme Court.

The new proposal from the four researchers argues that without active management, the system will transform irreversibly, losing its estuarine character. They advocate for a hybrid approach combining natural processes with targeted human interventions, including periodic artificial breaching and dredging to maintain salinity gradients and prevent the lake from becoming a freshwater lake or swamp. Critics, however, warn that such interventions could disrupt the delicate balance of the ecosystem and set a dangerous precedent for interfering in natural processes.

The debate continues as stakeholders weigh the ecological risks and benefits, with the future of this unique estuarine system hanging in the balance





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Lake St Lucia Estuary Management Artificial Breaching Ecological Debate Isimangaliso Wetland Park

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