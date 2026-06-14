Repatriation of Malawian Nationals Intensifies as Verification Reveals Illegal Status

Over 1,100 Malawians processed at a Durban repatriation site were found to be undocumented, while a separate site showed most had legal status.

The first 1140 Malawi an nationals processed at a repatriation site in Durban were found to be in the country illegally, Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza announced on Sunday, as authorities stepped up efforts to return thousands of foreign nationals to Malawi .

Officials have so far verified about 1140 individuals at the Sherwood site, where thousands of Malawians have gathered seeking transport home. The verification process continues, with officials conducting biometric checks against government databases to determine whether any of those processed are linked to criminal matters. We cannot simply declare someone illegal and send them away; we must check for any criminal connections, Nzuza emphasized.

The number of Malawians at the site has grown from approximately 5,000 earlier this week to nearly 7,000, according to Mmamoloko Kubayi, chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Migration and Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. Malawi has provided eight buses for the repatriation program, while South Africa will contribute an additional ten. The Malawian embassy has issued collective travel documents for those being returned, and security arrangements have been put in place for the journey.

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber reported that 2,745 repatriations have been carried out since President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on migration and illegal immigration on June 7, although he cautioned that the figure continues to change as processing and removals continue. The situation at Sherwood contrasts sharply with another gathering outside the Department of Home Affairs offices on Durban's Che Guevara Road.

Nzuza stated that 457 people at that site had been processed, and only three were found to be in the country illegally. The remainder had legal status and were advised to return to the communities where they had been living. We made it very clear that they cannot expect personalized police protection, Nzuza said, adding that those legally residing in South Africa will continue to receive the same protection afforded to all residents.

These findings highlight a stark distinction between the two Durban sites that have become focal points in recent days. While the first 1,140 people processed at Sherwood were undocumented, nearly all those verified at Che Guevara Road had legal status. Kubayi said law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 40,000 undocumented migrants since the beginning of the year, including over 7,400 in the past month alone.

The arrests were carried out through operations involving police, Home Affairs officials, labor inspectors, and border authorities. Recent operations targeted construction sites, farms, and manufacturing facilities across the country, resulting in arrests of undocumented foreign nationals and employers accused of contravening immigration and labor laws. The government also pointed to ongoing enforcement operations, including Operation Shanela and the Stilfontein illegal mining intervention in North West, as evidence that action against undocumented migration predated recent protests.

Responding to criticism that the government had acted too slowly on illegal immigration, Kubayi said migration reforms and immigration system reviews have been underway for several years. She argued that economic hardship, pressure on public services, corruption, and weak state institutions have contributed to growing public frustration around migration.

The committee reiterated that immigration enforcement remains the responsibility of the state and warned members of the public against conducting identity checks or attempting to determine the legal status of foreign nationals themselves. We have observed, disturbingly, that some citizens are insisting on conducting identity checks and other immigration enforcement actions. This is illegal and must stop immediately, Kubayi said. The government further confirmed that South Africa will not establish refugee camps for foreign nationals seeking repatriation.

Officials said people found to be legally in the country will either be expected to return to the communities where they were living or remain subject to normal policing and protection measures available to all residents. The government maintained that South Africa's policy position remains that it will not establish refugee camps, even on a temporary basis. Schreiber said the long-term solution to managing overstayers and undocumented migration lies in improving the country's immigration systems.

He noted that Home Affairs is expanding digital systems, including biometric verification and the Electronic Travel Authorization platform, to improve monitoring of arrivals, departures, and visa compliance





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