Reopened Inquest Reveals New Testimony in Matthews Mabelane's Apartheid-Era Death

A witness testifies he saw activist Matthews Mabelane severely injured and shackled before his death at John Vorster Square. The inquest, reopened after decades, seeks to determine if anyone is criminally liable for his fatal fall from the tenth floor.

Mochibidu John Tseladimitloa, a former student activist, testified on Thursday at the Johannesburg high court that he was the last known detainee to see Matthews Mojo Mabelane alive.

Tseladimitloa recalled seeing Mabelane in a dire state: severely injured, shackled in chains, and too weak to walk unaided while being led to an interrogation room at John Vorster Square, the notorious police station that became a symbol of apartheid-era brutality. This testimony came during the reopened inquest into Mabelane's death, more than four decades after the 22-year-old anti-apartheid activist died in February 1977 while detained under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act.

Tseladimitloa told the court that later that night, a security policeman allegedly warned other detainees that Mabelane's ghost would come for them if they did not tell the truth, leading them to believe that Mabelane had died. The original inquest in 1977 concluded that no person could be held responsible for his death, determining that he sustained fatal injuries after allegedly falling accidentally from the tenth floor of the police station.

The reopening of the inquest represents a significant step in addressing unresolved deaths from the apartheid era, as the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) seeks to uncover the truth and establish criminal accountability. Mabelane was a young activist deeply involved in the struggle against apartheid. He was detained under the Terrorism Act, which allowed for indefinite detention without trial and was widely used to silence political opponents.

His death at John Vorster Square, a police headquarters notorious for torture and deaths in custody, echoed the fate of many other activists. The inquest's reopening follows years of pressure from human rights organizations and the Mabelane family, who have long disputed the original finding of accidental death. Tseladimitloa's testimony provides a haunting account of Mabelane's final moments. He described how Mabelane appeared badly beaten and manacled, barely able to stand.

The witness's account challenges the official narrative that Mabelane climbed to the tenth floor and fell unaided, suggesting instead that he was severely compromised and likely could not have moved independently. The security policeman's comment about Mabelane's ghost further implies that his death was known to the authorities at the time, raising questions about a possible cover-up.

The reopened inquest is being heard at the Johannesburg high court and is expected to hear from multiple witnesses, including former security police officers. The NPA's special investigations unit is overseeing the process. NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole stated, 'The reopening of the inquest demonstrates the National Prosecuting Authority's ongoing commitment to uncovering the truth surrounding Matthews Mabelane's death and establishing whether any individual should be held criminally accountable.

' The inquest has drawn attention not only to Mabelane's case but also to the broader pattern of deaths in custody during apartheid. It serves as a reminder of the painful legacy of state violence and the ongoing quest for justice. Human rights groups have welcomed the inquest's reopening but caution that witnesses and evidence may be scarce after so many years.

Nevertheless, the testimony of Tseladimitloa and others offers a glimmer of hope that the truth may finally emerge regarding the fate of Matthews Mojo Mabelane





TimesLIVE / 🏆 28. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Matthews Mabelane John Vorster Square Apartheid Inquest Police Brutality

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Viral Video Shows Children Packed in Car Boot Raises Child Safety ConcernsA viral video on community news groups shows a group of children being packed into the boot of a car after school, sparking discussion on child passenger safety. The driver attempted to close the boot but it reopened. The post highlights legal requirements under the National Road Traffic Act that children under 14 must be properly restrained and passengers cannot exceed seatbelt availability.

Read more »

Rediscovering Johannesburg's Public Library: A Quiet, Free Oasis in the CityThe author reflects on Johannesburg's overlooked charms, contrasting the city's reputation with a recent visit to the reopened public library. Despite Johannesburg's challenges, the piece praises the library's clean, friendly atmosphere and its value as a free, quiet workspace for adults, not just students. It highlights the nostalgia of libraries and encourages using such public spaces in a consumer culture.

Read more »

Rising Stars to Watch at the ICC Women's T20 World CupDiscover the next generation of cricket stars set to shine at the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup, featuring profiles of Georgia Voll, Arshdeep Singh? Wait no, the text mentions a Sharma, not Arshdeep. Actually the text says: 'The 24-year-old fast bowler' but doesn't name her clearly? It says 'Sharma returned figures...' So it's a Sharma. But later it says 'Sharma has also been tipped to fill the void left by the injured Amanjot Kaur' So it's an Indian pacer named Sharma. But the text says 'Arshdeep'? No, the text says 'The 24-year-old fast bowler' and then 'Sharma returned figures...' so it's likely a typo? Actually there is no 'Arshdeep'. It's Sharma. So we need to be careful. The text mentions: Georgia Voll (Australia), Sharma (India), Kayla Reyneke (South Africa). Also the introduction mentions past stars like Hayley Matthews, Suzie Bates, Sophie Ecclestone. So the description should summarize that.

Read more »