Remains of KwaZulu-Natal man who died in Russia war return home

The remains of a KwaZulu-Natal man who died in Russia after being allegedly recruited to fight in the country's war with Ukraine have finally been returned to his family.

The remains of a KwaZulu-Natal man who died in Russia after being allegedly recruited to fight in the country's war with Ukraine, have finally been returned to his family.

According to the family, Makhaye - who was diabetic - was offered to sign a one-year contract to fight for Russia but he refused. His family sought assistance from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlement and Transport in early April. MEC Siboniso Duma says his remains arrived in South Africa on Saturday after a 69-day repatriation process. He thanked President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation - Ronald Lamola - for their role in the process.

The family says Makhaye was lured into a recruitment scam linked to the Russia-Ukraine war. They claim he was promised a lucrative deal, but instead he found himself in a war-torn country. The family's ordeal began in early April when they sought assistance from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Human Settlement and Transport. They were told that Makhaye had been recruited to fight in the war, but the family was not aware of the risks involved.

The family's lawyer, Themba Mhlongo, says they are still trying to come to terms with what happened. He says the family is grateful for the assistance they received from the government. The repatriation process was facilitated by MEC Siboniso Duma, who worked closely with the family to ensure that Makhaye's remains were returned to South Africa. The process was not without its challenges, but Duma says he is proud of the work that was done.

He says the government will continue to work with families who have loved ones abroad to ensure that they receive the assistance they need. The family's ordeal is a reminder of the risks involved in international recruitment and the importance of due diligence. It is a reminder that families should be aware of the risks involved in international recruitment and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones





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Kwazulu-Natal Man Russia War Ukraine War Recruitment Scam Repatriation Process

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