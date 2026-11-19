Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace in Bafana Bafana's 2-1 win over Kenya, taking his 2027 Afcon qualifying tally to five goals in four matches and setting a new record for a South African player in a single qualifying campaign.

Relebohile Mofokeng scored a brace as Bafana Bafana beat Kenya 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, reclaiming top spot in Group D of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with 10 points from four matches.

The win followed a 2-2 draw between the sides in Soweto, where Mofokeng also scored. His brace in Nairobi took his tally to three goals against Kenya and five goals in four qualifying matches, a new record for a South African player in a single Afcon qualifying campaign.

Also read Mofokeng scores brace as Bafana Bafana take control of AFCON 2027 qualifying

Bafana Bafana Afcon Qualifying Group D

Guinea are second in Group D with nine points from the same number of games, and the two nations meet in Conakry in March 2027 in what is expected to be a tough encounter. Bafana Bafana then host Eritrea in their final group match. All Bafana Bafana need is to beat Guinea to qualify for the 2027 Afcon finals, which will be hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

The Kenyans, coached by South Africa's all-time top scorer Benni McCarthy, qualify automatically as hosts. Because three host nations are involved, only one team qualifies from groups containing them, making the battle between South Africa and Guinea decisive. Group D also includes Eritrea. Mofokeng's five goals put him ahead of recent marksmen.

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Tokelo Rantie in 2015 and Percy Tau in 2019 and 2021 each netted four times in those respective years. Thamsanqa Gabuza in 2017, Lyle Foster in 2023 and Teboho Mokoena in 2025 scored three goals each. With two Afcon qualifiers left to play, Mofokeng can still add to his tally. The 22-year-old former winger now plays as an attacking midfielder after Hugo Broos switched him to the position ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Pitso Mosimane Tactical Changes Mofokeng

Under Broos, Mofokeng featured sporadically and was mostly used as an impact player off the bench. Under Pitso Mosimane, who officially replaced Broos in September, he has quickly blossomed into one of the national team's marquee players. Mofokeng registered his first two goals for South Africa by bagging a brace in a 5-0 drubbing of Eritrea. He was also a creative force when Mosimane's men downed Guinea in Orlando.

We faced a very good team, back-to-back. But we did it very well. The team spirit is very good here and our confidence is always high. We try to encourage each other and work together, Mofokeng said after his latest player-of-the-match showing.

Mosimane praised his team but warned about the fine margins. In both matches we scored first. But the Harambee Stars once again showed character in the final minutes of the match. I'm just thinking that if we did not score the second goal, what could have happened.

We would have not won, he said. If we qualify, I hope we don't come back here. I hope we go somewhere else. Because this is enough.

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Hugo Broos Belgium Club Performance Mofokeng

Kenya is a very good team, Mosimane added. When Mofokeng moved to Broos's country of birth, Belgium, after the World Cup, the tactician cautioned against too much pressure being placed on the youngster, predicting he would need time to adjust to a new league and country.

However, the former Orlando Pirates starlet has torn up that script. He has scored five times and assisted four times in 17 outings for Belgian club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, including a goal and a lay-off in the Europa League. It was very important for Rele to come in step by step. And I must admit that I'm very surprised by what he is doing in Belgium, Broos said on the Prime Sports With Mahlatse podcast.

I remember receiving a few phone calls from Belgian journalists during the pre-season, who were asking about Rele. I told them that he is a very good player, but he is 1.62m and weighs 62kg. So I felt it would be difficult for him in Belgium, the 74-year-old stated. Even though he is a very good player, I thought he would need some adaptation time.

But he did not need it. They gave him a chance to play and he took it with both hands. I'm very happy for him, he added. Based on his blistering start, Mofokeng is unlikely to remain with Union for long as he continues climbing the soccer ladder.

Everybody likes him. Who can hate Rele? I'm happy that he has succeeded so quickly in Belgium. Maybe this opens other doors at the end of the season if he goes on like this, Broos said.

If Bafana Bafana's hopes of qualifying for and winning the 2027 Afcon are to come to fruition, other players besides Mofokeng must step up and take the plethora of opportunities the team creates under Mosimane.