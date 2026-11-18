Tamryn Raju, a relative of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Clive Naicker, was shot dead in Shastri Park, Phoenix, while Naicker testified at the Madlanga Commission about a R2.5 million hit plot. No arrests have been made.

Tamryn Raju, a relative of KwaZulu-Natal businessman Clive Naicker, was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a residential complex in Shastri Park, Phoenix.

Raju was allegedly shot multiple times inside her home. Her young daughter, who has special needs, witnessed her mother's body and was left deeply traumatised. The child remained inside the locked home while waiting for emergency assistance. KZN VIP emergency responders rushed to the complex after reports of gunfire.

Also read Part of Clive Naicker's Madlanga testimony to be heard in camera

On arrival, they found a damaged door and entered the property, where they discovered Raju with multiple gunshot wounds. KZN VIP Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene. Despite their intervention, Raju was declared dead. Members of the South African Police Service and other emergency services also attended the scene.

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KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda confirmed that a 32-year-old woman was shot dead. He said the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what led to it, will form part of the investigation. No arrests have been made. A query was sent to SAPS regarding the circumstances surrounding Raju's killing, but no response had been received at the time of publication.

Businessman Faces Murder Allegations Commission

Raju's killing comes amid serious allegations against Naicker, who appeared before the Madlanga Commission on Monday and Tuesday. He was questioned about his alleged involvement in the killings of five men. Naicker is accused of paying more than R2.5 million to orchestrate the murders of five men, including his business rival Bevan Loftus. Loftus was killed on April 1, 2026, alongside Sihle Zondi, Michigan Hippolyte, Ryan Santos and Chase Fynn.

The killings are alleged to have been contract murders disguised as a police operation. Naicker is alleged to have paid Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan Govender of the Hawks R2.5 million to murder Loftus under the guise of a legitimate operation. Loftus was allegedly regarded as a rival gang leader. During the in-camera portion of his testimony, Naicker was probed on his interactions with crime intelligence and the Hawks, as well as ongoing matters where he is currently a witness.

Naicker Denies Links To Criminals And Police

He denied the allegations and was never charged for the murders. Both Naicker and Govender have denied the allegations. During the proceedings, Naicker was questioned about alleged links between criminal figures and police officials.

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However, he denied the links, particularly those relating to drugs, saying tow-truck operators should not be painted with the same brush. He said, I think it's unfair that the industry is painted with the brush of that sort. Naicker also told the commission he had not witnessed evidence of drug trafficking involving tow-truck operators in the areas where his businesses operate.

Victim Accused Naicker On TikTok Before Death

He conceded he relied on word on the street to accuse Loftus of murder, while denying allegations that he was involved in the killings. During Naicker's testimony, Raju made a series of posts on TikTok in which she accused him of working with alleged criminal figures and corrupt police officers to eliminate business rivals, manipulate police investigations and consolidate control over several industries in Durban. The allegations in her social media posts have not been independently verified.

Naicker has also rejected claims linking the KZN towing industry to drug trafficking, while acknowledging that some drivers use drugs.