Reinet Investments reports a 3.5% decline in net asset value to EUR 6.4bn in H1 2023, driven by EUR 230m in share repurchases and dividend payouts. CEO Johann Rupert's firm continues its aggressive buyback program despite global economic headwinds.

Reinet Investments Limited has reported a decline in its net asset value (NAV) for the first half of 2023, attributing the decrease primarily to the costs associated with its ongoing share buyback programmes. The group confirmed on Wednesday that its NAV fell to EUR 6.4bn at the end of September, down from EUR 6.6bn recorded at the end of March. This represents a 3.5% reduction in the group's total net asset value over the six-month period.

Financial Mechanics of NAV Decline

The specific financial drivers behind this decline are directly linked to the company's capital return strategy and investment valuation adjustments. Reinet stated that the EUR 230m decline in NAV reflects the funding of the repurchase of just over 6-million shares through approved share buyback programmes costing EUR 143m. Additionally, the group created a share buyback liability of EUR 166m for the remainder of the current programme, which further impacted the net asset figures.

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Negative impacts were also recorded from the payment of an annual dividend amounting to EUR 78m and a decrease of EUR 6m in the estimated fair value of certain investments. These specific holdings included funds managed by Trilantic Capital Partners and Nano Dimension. However, these losses were partially offset by positive movements elsewhere in the portfolio. The group noted increases of EUR 103m in the estimated fair value of investments, including Coatue funds, Prescient funds, and TruArc Partners, alongside US land development and mortgages. Interest income and other minor movements contributed a further EUR 60m to the bottom line.

Share Repurchase Programme Details

Reinet has been executing a rigorous share buyback strategy to manage its capital structure and return value to shareholders. In June, the investment group announced the start of a sixth share buyback programme, authorized for a maximum of 2.5-million shares with a total value of EUR 75m. This specific programme ran from June 22 to July 28. During this window, the company successfully repurchased the full 2.5-million shares for EUR 59m, excluding transaction costs.

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Following the conclusion of the sixth programme, Reinet immediately initiated its seventh share buyback initiative in August. This latest programme authorizes the repurchase of 8-million shares for a total value of EUR 250m and is scheduled to conclude on December 15. By the end of September, the company had already repurchased almost 3.6-million shares from this specific tranche at a cost of EUR 84m. These transactions are part of a broader historical effort; between November 2018 and May 2022, Reinet bought back just over 14-million shares under five previous buyback programmes.

Strategic Outlook and Risk Management

Despite the decline in net asset value, Reinet emphasizes its robust financial position and diversified risk management approach in the face of global economic uncertainty. The group explicitly stated that it has no direct exposure to Russia, Ukraine, or the Middle East through its underlying investments or banking relationships. This strategic positioning is intended to insulate the portfolio from the most acute geopolitical risks currently affecting global markets.

The company also reported that it has not experienced any significant direct impacts regarding interest rate fluctuations or inflation to date. However, Reinet acknowledges that inflation and interest rates have both increased in recent months, and the risk of further increases remains present. The group highlighted the importance of maintaining substantial cash reserves in such uncertain times. It currently maintains relationships with numerous highly rated banking institutions and employs a well-diversified approach to cash and liquidity management to ensure stability.

Looking ahead, the extent and impact of worldwide economic factors remain uncertain, according to the group's official statement. The cumulative cost of all share repurchase programmes up to the end of September this year stands at EUR 365m, plus transaction costs. All 20.2-million shares bought back over the various periods are currently held as treasury shares by the company. This strategy continues under the leadership and investment framework of Johann Rupert, whose Reinet Investments entity manages its capital with a focus on long-term value preservation and shareholder returns.