Kane Reilly and Bianca Tarboton claim victory in the PT55 races at the 2026 RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town, setting the stage for the main 100-mile endurance challenge this weekend.

South Africa n athletes Kane Reilly and Bianca Tarboton secured top honors in the PT55 divisions during the opening day of the 2026 RMB Ultra-Trail Cape Town. The event commenced on Friday, 20 November under clear skies and ideal running conditions, establishing a high-energy foundation for one of the nation's premier international trail-running competitions.

PT55 Race Results and Top Finishes

Kane Reilly claimed the men's PT55 title with a winning time of 5:19:13. He finished ahead of Simon Ngumbau from Kenya, who recorded a time of 5:28:13. Switzerland's Martin Anthamatten completed the podium by finishing in third place with a time of 5:31:44. Reilly's performance exceeded pre-race predictions, demonstrating strong consistency against a competitive field.

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Bianca Tarboton delivered a dominant performance in the women's race to secure the South African double. She crossed the finish line with a time of 6:02:30. France's Olivia Dubern took second place with a clocking of 6:07:58. Tarboton improved upon the second-place finish forecast by the broadcast team prior to the start of the race.

Transition to the 100 Mile UTCT Challenge

Attention now shifts to the headline 100 Mile UTCT, which begins at 17:00 on Friday from the Race Village located at the Gardens Rugby Club. Runners will depart as daylight fades, tackling a demanding overnight route through the mountain landscape and across the Cape Peninsula. The course tests endurance under challenging night-time conditions.

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Defending champions Douglas Pickard and Nicolette Griffioen, both from South Africa, return to protect their respective titles. Griffioen aims to retain the women's course record of 24 hours, 40 minutes and 58 seconds, which she established in 2025. The race dynamics will likely be influenced by strong international challengers entering the field.

International Challengers and Milestone Hunting

American runner Careth Arnold is expected to challenge for the top spot. Arnold finished fourth at this year's Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB), bringing significant experience to the Cape Town course. Her presence adds a layer of complexity to the women's division as she seeks to disrupt the defending champion's lead.

Another South African athlete, Kerry-Ann Marshall, is pursuing a historic milestone. Marshall is chasing the distinction of becoming the first athlete to cover more than 1,000km across UTCT races. Her participation highlights the depth of local talent and the enduring commitment of long-distance runners to the event.

Spectator Areas and Broadcast Coverage

The Race Village at Gardens Rugby Club serves as the main gathering point for the weekend. Spectator-friendly aid stations are located at SARDA grounds in Hout Bay and Noordhoek Farm Village. The Noordhoek stop holds particular significance for 100-mile competitors, arriving at approximately the 115km mark of the race.

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The Newlands Forest supporter area will feature the event's popular Light Tunnel, along with refreshments and a big-screen rugby broadcast. These locations provide food, drinks, and family-friendly activities for fans. Spectators can cheer on competitors as they move through these key sections of the course.

Live Tracking and Future Race Schedule

Live coverage continues on Friday from 5:00 to 7:45 p.m., capturing the start of the 100-mile race. Broadcasting resumes on Saturday from 06:00 to 19:30, following overnight runners and the UT100 competition. The broadcast features commentator Martin Gaffuri and Jack Davis, with insights from Toni McCann and Meg McKenzie.

The UT100 gets underway at 04:00 on Saturday, bringing another wave of international and local runners to the trails. The first finishers are expected around 13:30 that afternoon. As the final event on the World Trail Majors calendar, the UT100 will determine this year's series champions, concluding a major weekend of endurance sport in Cape Town.