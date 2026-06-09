Regulatory Barriers Keep South African Telcos From Matching Banks' Financial Edge

An analysis of why telecom operators cannot obtain the same structural advantages as banks in South Africa, covering the Banks Act, licensing hurdles and ongoing Reserve Bank reforms.

South Africa 's banking sector enjoys a structural edge that telecom operators have been unable to replicate, and that advantage may not last much longer. Over the past decade mobile providers have expanded aggressively into the financial arena, introducing payment platforms, digital wallets, money‑transfer services and even insurance products.

At the same time banks have moved into the connectivity space, launching mobile virtual network operators, selling airtime, offering data bundles and using the phone number as the anchor for the customer relationship. The competition between the two sides reveals deep asymmetries. Banks rely on the IMSI that lives in the SIM, depend on host‑operator repricing, and shoulder the wholesale cost every time a customer opens a fintech app.

In short, banks do not own the phone numbers or the network access that sit behind their own SIM cards, while operators can manipulate data pricing in ways that banks cannot match. That analysis captures the advantage of the banking side but overlooks an equally powerful constraint on the telecom side. The regulatory environment in South Africa imposes a hard ceiling on how far operators can go.

The country's Banks Act of 1990 makes it impossible for any non‑bank entity to accept deposits from the public unless it is registered as a bank by the Reserve Bank. Registration carries strict capital, governance and risk‑management requirements that a telecommunications company is not built to satisfy.

Consequently, every fintech effort by an operator must be coupled with a licensed banking sponsor. Vodacom's first attempt to launch M‑Pay in 2010 was done through Nedbank, and after that partnership faltered the service was relaunched in 2014 with Bidvest Bank before being discontinued in mid‑2016. MTN's mobile money offering, MoMo, operates through African Bank, with the telecom providing the platform and the bank providing the licence and settlement infrastructure.

In both cases the operator processes the transaction but the bank clears the funds, meaning that the telecom never gains direct access to the national payments system or the ability to hold customer deposits. Holding deposits is a fundamentally different business from running a network. Deposits generate liabilities - the bank must pay interest to savers and ensure the funds are available on demand.

To meet those obligations a bank needs a dedicated loan‑origination team, robust risk assessment, and a capital cushion dictated by Basel III regulations. Those capital buffers must be held in the banking subsidiary, not in network assets such as spectrum licences. For a telecom with equity holders expecting regular dividend payouts from the core network business, diverting cash into a banking arm would either shrink dividends or require fresh capital, both unattractive to shareholders.

This creates a structural mismatch: telecom investors do not want to own a bank, and banking investors are reluctant to own{a} telco. The result is that any entity trying to be both istypically valued lower than a pure‑play bank or a pure‑play operator. These regulatory, operational and financial barriers explain why neither Vodacom nor MTN has pursued a full banking licence despite having some of the most sophisticated financial‑services platforms on the continent.

The visible barrier is the licence itself, but the hidden costs - capital allocation, dividend impact and the need for a separate risk‑management framework - make the crossing of that wall financially unattractive. Recognising the friction, the Reserve Bank has been working since 2018 to open South Africa's national payments system to non‑bank participants. In March 2025 it released draft proposals outlining which payment activities could be performed by non‑banks without a banking licence and the conditions attached.

Public consultation ended in April 2025, but the reform timeline has slipped. By June 2026 the Reserve Bank issued revised proposals and invited stakeholder feedback with a deadline of 15 June, aiming to finalise the framework in the third quarter of 2026. The core piece of legislation, the National Payment System Bill, which would give the reforms statutory force, had still not been introduced to parliament as of that date.

The ongoing work suggests that the structural advantage currently enjoyed by banks may gradually erode, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape between South Africa's banks and telecom operators





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South Africa Banking Regulation Telecom Fintech Reserve Bank Reforms Mobile Money

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