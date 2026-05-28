Regional Salary Variations in South Africa Highlight Importance of Local Market Conditions

New jobs data from Pnet highlights significant variances in salaries across different parts of South Africa, driven by regional labour market dynamics. Professionals in Gauteng and the Western Cape command the highest salary premiums, while those in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal earn lower salaries. Understanding these regional differences is crucial for employers and jobseekers alike, as it can help organisations attract and retain talent and inform career and relocation decisions.

New jobs data shows significant variances in how much professionals in different parts of South Africa can earn based on regional, labour market dynamics . Professionals in Gauteng command the highest salary premiums in most job categories, due to the province's status as South Africa 's largest economic hub and the high concentration of corporate headquarters and growth industries.

Salaries in the Western Cape are also competitive, particularly for technology roles in a province that has built a dynamic software and services sector. Your location has a significant bearing on your earning potential, with professionals in Gauteng and the Western Cape outearning their peers in the other provinces across most job roles.

Variations in salaries across different locations are driven by a number of factors, including the economic activity of each province, industry concentration, labour demand, skills shortages and regional living costs. A breakdown of the numbers shows how salaries diverge from the average depending on location. In Gauteng, receptionists earn up to 9% more than the national average for this role, while receptionists in the Western Cape earn up to 4% more than the national average.

By comparison, in the Eastern Cape salaries for receptionists are up to 7% lower than the national average. In KwaZulu-Natal, salaries for receptionists are up to 2% lower than the national average. In Gauteng, sales consultants earn up to 14% more than the national average and sales consultants in the Western Cape command a premium of up to 12% more than the national average.

On the other hand, in the Eastern Cape salaries for sales consultants are an average of up to 5% lower. In Gauteng, accountants earn up to 19% more than the national average for this role, while those in the Western Cape earn up to 9% more than the national average. Eastern Cape salaries for accountants are up to 17% lower than the national average and salaries for accountants in KwaZulu-Natal are up to 2% lower than the national average.

In Gauteng, software developers can command salaries of up to 25% above the national average, while those in the Western Cape can earn up to 15% more. In KwaZulu-Natal, software developers earn up to 4% more than the national average for this role. But Eastern Cape software developers may earn up to 12% less than the national average. In Gauteng, solutions architects can earn up to 24% more than the national average for this role.

In the Western Cape, these professionals earn up to 25% more than the national average. For employers, these regional differences highlight the importance of benchmarking remuneration against local market conditions rather than relying on national averages. Understanding where salary expectations are highest can help organisations attract and retain talent in an increasingly competitive labour market. For jobseekers, the findings demonstrate that the same skills can command significantly different salaries depending on location.

While relocation is not always practical or desirable, understanding regional salary trends can help professionals make more informed career decisions and negotiate compensation with greater confidence





ITOnlineSA / 🏆 16. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Regional Salary Variations South Africa Labour Market Dynamics Gauteng Western Cape Eastern Cape Kwazulu-Natal Pnet Jobseekers Employers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Africa ramps up support for Africa’s Ebola fight with substantial fundingAs Africa rallies to confront what is being termed the second-largest Ebola outbreak in history, South Africa has pledged an initial US$5 million towards a continental preparedness and response plan:

Read more »

South Africa launches expansion of Biovac plant to create Africa's first end‑to‑end multi‑vaccine manufacturing hubMinister Parks Tau announced a R1.8 billion expansion of the Biovac Institute in Cape Town, aiming to build the continent's first full‑scale multi‑vaccine manufacturing site. The project, funded by international investors, is expected to boost self‑reliance in vaccine production, create high‑skill jobs in research, chemistry and engineering, and strengthen South Africa's pharmaceutical sector.

Read more »

Systems Support Engineer - Western Cape Cape TownRole Description:The Systems Support Engineer is a key part of the company’s service framework providing end to end management of tickets and service requests reported by the customer.

Read more »

New Presidents Elected for South African Golf Association and Women's Golf South AfricaPeet van Schalkwyk and Madeleine de Wet have been elected as the new presidents of SAGA and WGSA respectively, with new vice-presidents also appointed.

Read more »