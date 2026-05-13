Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage Investigated for Failing to Declare Donation

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage is being investigated by the parliamentary watchdog for allegedly failing to declare a £5m donation from a crypto billionaire, which his supporters see as a personal gift and not a breach of rules. The investigation concerns the funding from an overseas billionaire and its impact on the party's image as a party of the people.

Britain's Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage is under investigation after failing to declare a £5m donation from a crypto billionaire, accusing him of breaking rules requiring parliament members to declare donations within one month of taking office.

The investigation by the parliamentary watchdog concerned the funding from an overseas billionaire which opponents say demonstrates a gulf between the party's image and its dependence on wealthy donors. If found to have committed a serious breach, he could face suspension and possibly a recall petition





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Reform UK Nigel Farage Parliamentary Investigation Donation Breach Of Rules House Of Commons Unelected Billionaire Crypto Investor Political Funding Image Of The Party

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