Reflections on My First Year as Vice-Chancellor: Walking with Purpose at the University of the Free State

The first woman to lead the University of the Free State in its 122-year history reflects on a year of strategic refinement, student-centered initiatives, and a commitment to purposeful leadership.

The first year of any leadership journey is a time for deep reflection. For me, that journey began on 9 June 2025, when I was inaugurated as the 15th Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the Free State (UFS) - the first woman to hold this office in the 122-year history of the university.

As I look back on the year that followed, I do so with profound gratitude, humility, and a renewed sense of purpose. From the very start, I spoke about the importance of walking with purpose. This was never meant as a mere slogan; it was a commitment to deliberate leadership, thoughtful decision-making, and ensuring that every strategic choice contributes to building a university that remains relevant, impactful, and responsive to the society it serves.

The past year has been one of learning, listening, and laying a foundation for transformative change. Perhaps the most consequential work of the past year has been the strategic refinement of our institutional direction. Through extensive consultation across the university community, we undertook a mid-term review of our Strategic Plan. This was not simply to assess progress, but to ensure that the UFS is in sync with the geopolitical shifts we are witnessing in a multipolar world.

It became clear that the rapidly evolving higher education landscape required not only reflection but recalibration. This process resulted in a renewed vision for the university as an innovative, research-led, student-centred, and regionally engaged institution that contributes meaningfully to responsible societal futures. More importantly, it sharpened our focus around five strategic priorities: advancing academic excellence and research impact; building institutional agility and responsiveness; nurturing a transformational institutional culture; strengthening long-term sustainability; and accelerating collaborative innovation and global integration.

To support these priorities, we identified several strategic themes that now guide our investment decisions and institutional planning. These include academic renewal, the development of an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem, comprehensive internationalisation, systemic sustainability, and the optimisation of our multi-campus model. Together, these themes provide a framework for ensuring that every initiative, partnership, and investment contributes to long-term impact and institutional excellence.

This strategic refinement has provided greater clarity of purpose across the institution, enabling us to move beyond incremental change and position the UFS to lead confidently in an era defined by technological disruption, societal complexity, and rapidly evolving expectations of higher education. This direction has also informed the strengthening of our leadership team and the continued alignment of our institutional priorities.

Together, we are building a university that is innovative, research-led, student-centred, and deeply engaged with the region, continent, and world. One of the most valuable lessons I have learned during this first year is the importance of listening. Through engagements with students, staff, alumni, government, industry partners, donors, and community stakeholders, I have gained an even deeper appreciation of the role the University of the Free State plays in shaping lives, communities, and futures.

These engagements have reinforced my belief that our greatest strength is our people - our students, staff, alumni, partners, and supporters. It is their talent, resilience, and commitment that enable us to achieve excellence, drive innovation, and make a meaningful contribution to society. Our commitment to student success remains at the centre of our academic enterprise. Universities exist because of students, and their success remains our most important measure of impact.

I highlighted in my inauguration speech that one of the questions that keeps me up at night is, How do we further unlock the potential that lies dormant in our own university? During the past year, we introduced several interventions aimed at strengthening student support, improving access to financial assistance, and reducing barriers that often compromise academic success. The launch of the Imbewu Fund stands as one of the clearest expressions of this commitment.

Developed in partnership with student leaders, the fund reflects our shared belief that no deserving student should be denied the opportunity to succeed because of financial hardship. More than a funding initiative, Imbewu embodies our conviction that investing in students is an investment in the future. It challenges us to think differently, act boldly, and walk with purpose in building a university where opportunity, belonging, and success are accessible to all.

Guided by the principle that even the smallest contribution can help transform a life and unlock potential, the fund serves as a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we work together. Equally important has been our continued focus on creating an environment in which both students and staff can thrive. This means fostering a culture of inclusivity, wellbeing, and professional growth. We have invested in mental health resources, mentorship programmes, and professional development opportunities.

We have also strengthened our engagement with alumni and the broader community, recognising that the university does not exist in isolation but as part of a larger ecosystem. As we move into the second year, we are more determined than ever to build on this momentum, to listen more deeply, and to act with courage and compassion. The journey of walking with purpose continues, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has walked alongside us





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