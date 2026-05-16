Referee critques Pollock's behavior but praises him

Owens praises the character and skills of Pollock but warns against placing him in the same market as stars too soon. He believes Pollock needs to play more caps, win things and be a regular starter in international games.

The former Test referee stressed that rugby needs characters, but suggested Pollock 's antics were poorly timed.

"I was watching the game over the weekend and thought, 'Oh, no. Now is not the time to be jumping up and down with the gum shield halfway out of your mouth enticing the opposition when you're looking at a scoreboard that reflects poorly on your team. '", he added. "I refereed some of the toughest players there were to referee," he said. "Players that challenged you, and you had to really keep a close control on them.

But they were never disrespectful.

" Owens made it clear that he rates Pollock highly, but he cautioned against placing the 20-year-old in the same bracket as established stars too soon. "He needs to play a lot of caps for England, win things and be a regular starter in those games at international level. ", he said





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Rugby Character Behavior Caps Stars Pollock

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