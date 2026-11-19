South Africa aim to rebound from a 21-19 loss to France when they meet Ireland in Dublin, with coach Rassie Erasmus banned for six games after suggesting officials may have engaged in match-fixing.

The Springboks will look to rebound from a gutting 21-19 loss to France when they face Ireland in the Nations Championship in Dublin on Saturday, 21 November.

Rassie Erasmus Six-Game Ban

Coach Rassie Erasmus will not be on the touchline after World Rugby handed him a six-game ban on Tuesday, 17 November. The ban followed comments Erasmus made in Dublin on Monday, 16 November, when he told the media that officials had missed 16 or 17 tackle offences in Paris and asked whether the failure to penalise France amounted to match-fixing.

Also read Erasmus hopes Springboks can pick up another rare win in Dublin

SA Rugby has requested a full hearing to assure World Rugby that Erasmus never intended to imply the officials acted with ulterior motives. The build-up has been dominated by that disciplinary drama rather than the Test itself. Critics argue the week should be about the Springboks as a team, about Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Wilco Louw, and about a world champion side ranked number one in the world.

Erasmus has achieved extraordinary things for South African rugby, including two successive World Cup titles. But his achievements do not make him bigger than the Springboks, and they do not excuse a circus that has overshadowed one of the biggest Tests of the year. South African fans and pundits took aim at referee Andrea Piardi after the loss in Paris.

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Many felt France deserved a yellow card after conceding a series of scrum penalties late in the game, and that the Italian official lost his nerve at a crucial juncture. Less has been made of the Boks' shocking handling and decision-making after setting a dominant platform via the scrum or rolling maul. Piardi penalised France 14 times in total, seven at the scrum, and Les Bleus conceded three yellow cards over the course of the contest.

Springboks Front Row Strategy

On the night, Erasmus admitted the players and management had got things wrong. The decision to change his starting front row before kick-off against France was unnecessary and ultimately costly. In Dublin, Nche, Marx and Louw must start. They are the most imposing front row combination in international rugby and their job is to establish the physical superiority that makes everything else possible.

Etzebeth returns alongside Ruan Nortje, with Kolisi, Du Toit and Cameron Hanekom completing a pack that should have Ireland under enormous pressure. Ireland have quality in Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Tadhg Beirne and Josh van der Flier, plus the wonderful Jamison Gibson-Park directing their attack. The scrum will be in the spotlight.

South Africa bossed their meeting in Dublin last year, with referee Matt Carley awarding eight scrum penalties to the Boks, and Ireland props Andrew Porter and Paddy McCarthy sent to the sin bin for repeat set-piece offences. A powerful hit on the Irish tryline culminated in a penalty try right before half-time. Since then, the Boks have taken their scrum strategy forward.

South Africa forced five scrum penalties against Wales in Durban earlier this year, five in the first Test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg, and five in the third clash against the All Blacks at the FNB Stadium. Scrum coach Daan Human believes Ireland may pose a threat.

It's a big thing for us as South Africans, we love the scrum, but I don't think we should compare the side we played to the side that played Fiji a week ago, because I think they managed to get four or five penalties on their own ball, said Human. So they're actually quite solid. They're 100% better than last year.

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Referee Christophe Ridley Appointment

Englishman Christophe Ridley will referee the Test, after handling the game between the Springboks and Argentina in Buenos Aires earlier this year. That contest featured relatively few scrums, although the Boks did force three penalties, and the visitors were made to fight tooth and nail for a 17-10 victory. The Boks' conversion rate will be under scrutiny in Dublin, after they converted just three of their 13 22m entries into points against France last Friday.

Although the Springbok attack has progressed a great deal in the current four-year cycle, they have failed to capitalise on a dominant set-piece platform in several matches this season. Earlier this year, the Boks hammered the All Blacks in the first half of the first Test in Johannesburg, only to lose 33-16.

New Zealand were competitive at the set pieces in the latter stages of that match, but parallels can be drawn between the losses in Johannesburg and Paris, where poor leadership and finishing cost the Boks points at key moments. The overall performance in Dublin last year was far from polished, and many felt the Boks should have scored more than 24 points and four tries given their overwhelming set-piece dominance.

Ireland Missing Key Forwards

On that occasion, Ireland actually outscored the Boks 6-5 in the second half. Ireland will be desperate and Dublin will be hostile. Farrell's team has beaten the Boks often enough to know that reputation alone wins nothing. Ireland are also missing key forwards such as Caelan Doris and Jack Conan, among others, but the Boks insist they will not take the pack lightly.

The Boks have the scrum, the lineout, the physicality and the breakdown presence to dictate the contest. They also have a backline that deserves far more attention. Morne van den Berg has been outstanding. Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is a generational talent whose attacking intelligence and individual brilliance can change a Test in seconds.

Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel are the most accomplished midfield partnership in world rugby. Damian Willemse offers attacking unpredictability, Kurt-Lee Arendse is a world-class finisher and Ethan Hooker has earned his place through performance. Lood de Jager, Thomas du Toit, Marco van Staden, Grant Williams and Canan Moodie are among the reinforcements. The greatest statement the Springboks can make in Dublin is to remind everyone that the team has always been bigger than the man coaching it.

This is a Springbok side with the personnel to win convincingly if it plays to its strengths. I have the Boks winning in Dublin because, man for man, I believe their starting XV is superior to Ireland's.