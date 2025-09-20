Red Team Penetration Tester Opportunity

A cybersecurity firm is looking for a skilled Red Team Penetration Tester to join their dynamic team. The candidate will be responsible for conducting comprehensive security assessments, analyzing risks, and providing recommendations to enhance the overall cybersecurity posture. The position involves penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, Red Team operations, and R&D. This is an opportunity for professional growth in a fast-paced environment.

A leading cybersecurity firm seeks a highly skilled Red Team Penetration Tester to join its dynamic and expanding team. This role offers a fantastic opportunity for an experienced cybersecurity professional to contribute to a proactive and innovative security environment. The successful candidate will be instrumental in identifying and mitigating security vulnerabilities across diverse environments, ensuring the robust protection of client and internal systems.

This position demands a strong understanding of ethical hacking principles, threat analysis, and a commitment to proactive security measures. This role requires the ability to work both independently and as part of a team, collaborating effectively with clients and internal teams to enhance overall cybersecurity posture. The chosen candidate will contribute to a culture of continuous improvement, staying abreast of emerging threats and evolving attack vectors. The role provides ample opportunity for professional growth and development within a rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape, encompassing various assessment types and Red Team operations, with the chance to contribute to cutting-edge research and development efforts. The candidate will engage in comprehensive security assessments, including, but not limited to, network, mobile, web, thick-client, wireless, social engineering, and physical penetration testing. The successful candidate will analyze security risks, provide actionable recommendations, and collaborate with clients and internal teams to bolster the overall cybersecurity posture. The ideal candidate will work in a highly collaborative setting, as part of a team. The primary responsibilities involve participating in vulnerability assessment and penetration testing teams, following instructions from line managers, and completing tasks efficiently and on schedule. Conducting vulnerability assessments across various technologies and implementations is a key function, utilizing both automated tools and manual techniques. This encompasses performing wireless and mobile security assessments, effectively communicating findings and challenges to team members and line managers, and developing expertise in areas such as network, database, wireless, and application security assessments, in addition to adversarial network operations. The role also requires active participation in Red Team activities, including initial compromise – gaining a foothold in the target environment by exploiting vulnerabilities in people, processes, and technology. This includes deploying command-and-control servers (C&C or C2) and custom payloads to establish communication and persistence within the target's network, along with developing tools, techniques, and procedures to evade detection by blue teams (including the creation of custom payloads). Furthermore, the role involves conducting research and development tasks, such as understanding the terminology and tactics used by threat actors and researching new attack methods. The selected candidate will be expected to maintain current knowledge of the ever-changing threat landscape and provide valuable insights to the security teams. The ideal candidate must possess a minimum of 2-5 years of hands-on experience in penetration testing, demonstrating a strong understanding of various assessment types, including network, mobile, web, thick-client, wireless, social engineering, and physical penetration testing. This experience should encompass the ability to identify, assess, and remediate security vulnerabilities across different environments. This role offers a competitive salary and benefits package, and the opportunity to work with a talented and dedicated team. Candidates should demonstrate strong communication skills, both written and verbal, to effectively convey complex technical information to both technical and non-technical audiences. A proactive and results-oriented approach is essential, alongside a proven ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines. The candidate should demonstrate an understanding of risk management principles and be able to prioritize tasks effectively. Strong analytical and problem-solving skills are critical, as is the ability to stay current with emerging threats and industry best practices.





Penetration Testing Red Team Cybersecurity Vulnerability Assessment Ethical Hacking

