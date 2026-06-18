Red Stone Hills: South Africa's Cretaceous Masterpiece

Explore the Red Stone Hills near Calitzdorp in the Klein Karoo, a geological wonder formed 120 million years ago. These striking crimson peaks, visible from the R62, offer exceptional photography opportunities and a vibrant landscape that inspired royal admiration.

The Klein Karoo 's Red Stone Hills beckon photographers with their striking landscapes, revealing unique geological history and natural beauty. The Red Stone Hills outside Calitzdorp in the Klein Karoo should be on the bucket list of any person wanting to see definitive landscapes of South Africa.

Glimpsed from the R62, the Red Stone Hills live up to their name - low crimson peaks in the foreground of the distant Swartberg Ranges, sometimes streaked yellow or grey with lichen. Drive closer and you'll see they are studded with small round boulders, like nuts and currants set in a red velvet cake. The formations, known as the Enon or Buffelskloof Conglomerate, were formed in the Cretaceous period about 120 million years ago.

They were created by broad rivers carrying coarse gravel and stones into a land-locked valley. The bright colour comes from oxidised iron in the soil. For Karoo geologists, used to far older rock formations, this is young and callow stuff. But for amateurs and photographers, it is irresistibly beautiful.

This is a land of permanent sunrise and sunset. The Red Stone Hills look as other mountains would at the bookends of the day, ruby and rust coloured, even at noon. Edward, Prince of Wales, saw them in 1925 and exclaimed: "I have travelled the whole wide world, but these Red Hills are the most beautiful I have ever come across.

" The best way to experience these landscapes is by taking the Kruisrivier turnoff from the R62 on the Calitzdorp side, through the valleys and right up to the hills. Stop for a meal and a look at the incredible images at the Kruisrivier Gallery. And then, if you're hungry for more scenic views, carry on via the Groenfontein Road.

Here you'll find old ruins that make you dream, art galleries and wine estates in the middle of nowhere, and former schools that have been transformed into overnight cottages. The region has been celebrated in the book "Klein Karoo Magic" by Chris Marais and Julienne du Toit, a full-colour volume released in May 2026, which captures the essence of this extraordinary landscape





dailymaverick / 🏆 3. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Red Stone Hills Klein Karoo Calitzdorp Enon Conglomerate Geology

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strauss & Co's June Spotlight Sale Showcases Modern and Contemporary South African ArtStrauss & Co's June Spotlight Sale on 23 June 2026 features 82 lots of modern and contemporary art, including works by Maggie Laubser, Gerard Sekoto, Irma Stern, Vladimir Tretchikoff, and William Kentridge. Highlights include Irma Stern's 1936 portrait with psychological intensity (estimate R3-5 million), Gerard Sekoto's textured portrait from 1939-1941 (estimate R500,000-700,000), and Maggie Laubser's expressive landscape painting (estimate R200,000-300,000). The sale is part of Strauss & Co's expanding specialist live auction program.

Read more »

The graduate gap threatening South Africa’s AI futureSouth Africa faces a STEM graduate crisis as AI demands rise. Discover how targeted educational support like Promaths shapes a brighter future for young talent.

Read more »

then they locked Excalibur back in the stoneBy Barry Buck and Claude Opus 4.8 – Last week I confessed to pulling a Mythos-class sword from the stone and using it to trim my hedges — and promised that if the dragon ever came, it would find me well practised and the blade sharp. Reader, the dragon came.

Read more »

Themba Zwane handed three-match ban after red card in South Africa's World Cup loss to MexicoFIFA has imposed a three-match ban on Themba Zwane following his red card for violent conduct during South Africa's opening 2026 World Cup match against Mexico. The 36-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns playmaker's potential absence could end his World Cup participation, dealing a significant blow to Bafana Bafana's campaign. The team also faces the suspension of Sphephelo Sithole for one match, forcing potential changes in midfield including the possible inclusion of Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng as coach Hugo Broos considers switching formations.

Read more »