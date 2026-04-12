Red Bull Shay iMoto: South Africa's Top Spinners Gear Up for Thrilling Durban Showdown

Sixteen of South Africa's finest spinners will compete at Suncoast Casino in Durban for the Red Bull Shay iMoto competition, with only eight advancing to the main event.

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown at Suncoast Casino in Durban as South Africa ’s top spinners prepare to battle it out in the Red Bull Shay iMoto competition. This year's event promises high-octane action, showcasing the skills and artistry of 16 of the country's most talented drivers.

However, only eight will advance to the main competition, making the qualifying rounds crucial for those vying for the ultimate bragging rights and the coveted title.<\/p>

The competition, taking place on April 18th, is a testament to the growing popularity and passion for spinning in South Africa, drawing thousands of fans and enthusiasts eager to witness the thrilling spectacle.The lineup features a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars, each bringing their unique style and flair to the arena. Reigning champion Jean “Panjaro” Kruger, fresh off his victory in Durban in 2025, will be looking to defend his title, facing formidable competition from the likes of Chadwin “Boksie” Hadjie, the 2024 champion, and Austin “King Kruger” Kruger, who's been spinning since the age of 13 and is a well-known figure in the spinning community.<\/p>

The field also includes younger drivers like Robin Fortuin, demonstrating that spinning is becoming a sport for the younger generations. The diversity of the competitors highlights the broad appeal of spinning and the deep talent pool within South Africa. Furthermore, the event will also feature spinners like Naseem “Madmax” Ahmed, Nevelan “Team Nevs” Naidoo, Prince “Magesh Junior” Ndaba, Kendal “Kenzo” Oliphant, Justin “Bemors” Williams, Tyler “King Tyler” Newman, Turshaan “Bubu” Martins, Tsietsi Raymond “Porra” Sello and Raees Weir who are all looking to make their mark on the national stage.<\/p>

Each spinner carries a story, a history, and a unique style that contributes to the vibrant culture of South African spinning.The Red Bull Shay iMoto competition is more than just a contest; it's a celebration of South African car culture, showcasing the dedication, skill, and artistry of the drivers. The event not only offers a platform for established spinners to display their talents but also provides opportunities for up-and-coming drivers to gain recognition and establish themselves in the competitive scene.<\/p>

The battle for the top eight spots promises to be fierce, with each driver pushing the limits of their vehicles and their abilities. As the competition heats up, the atmosphere at Suncoast Casino will be electric, fueled by the roar of engines, the screech of tires, and the excitement of the crowd. The legacy of South African spinning is continually written through these events, inspiring the next generation of drivers and fans. The competition's growth underscores the increasing prominence of spinning in South Africa, solidifying its place as a significant element of the country's entertainment and motorsports landscape.<\/p>





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