Recruitment Scam Hits St Joseph's Home for the Aged in Middelburg

A recruitment scam has been reported at St Joseph's Home for the Aged in Middelburg as an individual posing as a representative of the home advertises false employment opportunities with a promised salary of R7000 per month. Victims are consistently instructed to pay R400 via Boxer Cash Send as part of the application process, and the demand is fraudulent.

A recruitment scam has hit St Joseph's Home for the Aged in Middelburg as an individual posing as a representative of the home advertises false employment opportunities with a promised salary of R7000 per month.

Victims are consistently instructed to pay R400 via Boxer Cash Send as part of the application process, and the demand is fraudulent. Official hiring processes are clarified, and all staff members undergo specific, ongoing training to ensure quality service, safety, and dignity for those in their care. Community members are urged to remain vigilant and to contact the home directly through its official channels before engaging with any job offer.

To date, at least eight individuals have approached the home after falling victim to this scam, many left distressed after their expectations were exploited





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Fraudulent Job Offer Recruitment Scam St Joseph's Home For The Aged Middelburg Emalahleni Care For Residents Service Quality Safety Dignity For Those In Their Care High Standards Of Care Legitimate Vacancies Staying Vigilant Boxer Cash Send

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