A fuel tanker overturned on the N1 north near Maraisburg, prompting JMPD to close the highway in both directions for a delicate fuel transfer operation expected to last up to 90 minutes.

The N1 highway in Johannesburg has been fully closed in both directions after a fuel tanker overturned on the N1 north near the Maraisburg exit, the Johannesburg metro police department ( JMPD) has announced.

In a 9.41am update, the JMPD said recovery teams and emergency services are on scene conducting a delicate operation to safely transfer, or decant, the fuel from the overturned tanker into another tanker before vehicle removal can take place. The JMPD said that due to the safety risks associated with the fuel exchange, the entire stretch of the freeway has been closed to all traffic.

Also read Madlanga Commission Hears of JMPD Corruption Allegations Involving Manyama

Fuel Tanker Recovery Estimated Hours

The closure is estimated to last between one and one-and-a-half hours while the fuel transfer and recovery operations are completed. Earlier, motorists heading towards Pretoria were warned to expect heavy delays as recovery efforts got underway on the N1 north near Maraisburg, where the tanker truck overturned. There has been a further build-up of emergency personnel at the scene as authorities prepare for the next stage of the recovery operation in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

Advertisement

More officials have arrived, while firefighters are now positioned around the overturned tanker, standing by as the heavy-duty tow truck prepares to move in. There are also dozens of onlookers gathered along the highway, watching the operation unfold. Some motorists continue to slow down as they pass the scene, adding to the already heavy congestion. The recovery teams have had to make space by removing part of the guardrail, given the position of the vehicle between the highway barriers.

The two right lanes remain closed, and traffic continues to back up as motorists make their way past the scene. For the N1 north, the highway is completely closed at Soweto Highway. Traffic travelling from the south is diverted onto the Soweto Highway through Diepkloof and Orlando. Motorists can use New Canada Road via Noordgesig and Pennyville, Commando Road in Chrisville, and Albertina Sisulu Road in Bosmont to rejoin the N1 North.

N1 South Highway Diversion Routes

For the N1 south, the highway is completely closed at Albertina Sisulu Road at the Maraisburg exit. Motorists are advised to exit early at 14th Avenue, or Gordon Road, and use Ontdekkers Road, Albertina Sisulu Road, Commando Road and New Canada Road onto the Soweto Highway to bypass the closure.

There is still no clear indication of how long the recovery operation will take, so motorists heading towards Pretoria should continue to expect significant delays and are urged to use the suggested alternative routes. The JMPD has asked drivers to avoid the area where possible and to follow the diversions in place while the fuel transfer and recovery work continues. Emergency services remain on scene, and the highway will remain closed to all traffic until the operation is safely completed.