Record‑Breaking Viewership Marks Historic Start to FIFA World Cup 2026 Across North America

More than 54 million people in Canada, Mexico and the United States watched the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup, with the U.S.‑Paraguay game becoming the most‑watched football broadcast in American history and Mexico's debut achieving a 72 percent market share. The milestones highlight the tournament's unifying power and set a new standard for global sports audiences.

The inaugural matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 have ignited an unprecedented wave of viewership across North America , with more than 54 million people in Canada, Mexico and the United States tuning in to watch the host nations take the field.

The tournament's opening fixtures not only showcased the footballing talent of the three co‑hosts but also demonstrated the event's unparalleled power to bring together diverse audiences across borders. In the United States, the opening game against Paraguay shattered every previous benchmark, attracting an average audience of 27.5 million viewers on FOX and Telemundo.

This made the match the most‑watched FIFA World Cup broadcast in U.S. history, setting new records for both English‑language television and streamed English‑language coverage of a United States men's national team match. On the Spanish‑language side, Telemundo delivered the most‑watched World Cup appearance for the U.S. men's team ever recorded, while also achieving the highest‑rated group‑stage match in Spanish‑language television that did not involve Mexico. Mexico's own launch into the tournament reinforced the trend of record‑breaking numbers.

The national team's victory over South Africa drew an average audience of 23.4 million viewers within Mexico, representing a staggering 72.1 percent market share - roughly three out of every four television sets in the country were tuned to El Tri's debut. The match's resonance extended beyond Mexico's borders, pulling an estimated 20 million viewers in the United States where Telemundo logged the most‑watched Spanish‑language World Cup opening match ever aired in the U.S. Meanwhile, Canada's first‑ever World Cup match as a host nation, a contest against Bosnia and Herzegovina, attracted around 3.1 million viewers across English and French broadcasters.

Although the numbers are smaller than those in its southern neighbours, the Canadian audience placed the game as the third‑most‑watched men's World Cup match involving Canada in the 21st century, underscoring the growing enthusiasm for the event on Canadian soil. FIFA President Gianni Infantino highlighted the historic significance of these figures, describing them as a vivid illustration of football's ability to unite peoples from every corner of the globe.

He emphasized that the impact of the tournament goes far beyond raw statistics, noting the electric atmosphere in stadiums, the communal celebrations on city streets, and the shared experience of millions watching from living rooms. As the tournament progresses, the hosts continue to offer flexible viewing options through traditional broadcast channels and digital platforms.

DStv, for example, makes every match available on its Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access packages, and its Stream app enables fans to watch live anytime, anywhere. The extraordinary viewership of the opening matches sets a powerful tone for the remainder of the World Cup, promising a season of high‑intensity football and a continued celebration of unity across the continent





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