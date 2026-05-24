Record-breaking performances in Africa's premier marathon, Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 2022

Around 27,000 runners participated in the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon 2022, with world-class elite runners, wheelchair athletes, and local runners. Mohamed Esa from Ethiopia took the top spot in the main 42.2km event, setting a course record time. Dera Dida from Ethiopia won the women's race and David Weir from Britain won the wheelchair race.

Cape Town's Marathon weekend came to a triumphant close as runners filled the streets with record-breaking performances , showcasing Africa's premier marathon. Mohamed Esa from Ethiopia took the top spot in the main 42.2km event, setting a record time on African soil.

Dera Dida from Ethiopia won the women's race, while David Weir from Britain won the wheelchair race. The event was a great moment for runners and Cape Town, with locals sharing their impressive achievements on social media. The growing popularity of the marathon is evident with around 32% of participants being first-timers





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Sanlam Cape Town Marathon Africa's Premier Marathon Record-Breaking Performances World-Class Elite Runners Men's And Women's Races Wheelchair Race Ethiopian Dera Dida Mestawut Fikir Waganesh Amare David Weir Jetze Plat Sho Watanabe

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