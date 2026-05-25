Rebuilding the Foundations of South Africa's Economy

The introduction of 12 active operators on the national rail network is projected to introduce 24-million tonnes of additional freight capacity. The allocation is part of the national target to grow rail volumes from 180-million to 250-million tonnes by 2030. Access to a publicly financed network carries obligations to the economy that built it and to the workers, communities and suppliers whose livelihoods depend on whether rail reform deepens production or merely extracts value from it.

Localisation and skills investment are key to long-term economic recovery. South Africa must rebuild the foundations that advanced services require before it can build anything else.

The country's industrial age was built on the back of enabling systems such as electricity, steel and rail. However, when these systems failed, the effects spread through the entire economy. Industry slowed, engineering capability weakened, productive capacity contracted and factories closed. South Africa compounded the damage by attempting to leap into a service economy before building the foundations that advanced services require.

The result is not bad luck, but a failure to invest in the systems that create opportunity for others to reduce poverty





BDliveSA / 🏆 12. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

South Africa Economy Unemployment Industrialisation Localization Skills Investment Rail Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South African Premiership Recap: Orlando Pirates crowned champions, Orbit College relegated, and moreA comprehensive overview of the 2025/26 South African Premiership season, including the crowning of Orlando Pirates as champions, the relegation of Orbit College, and other notable results and achievements.

Read more »

South African Car Market: The Appeal of Nearly New CarsThe article discusses the appeal of nearly new cars in South Africa, highlighting the significant cash savings that can be made by purchasing a one-year-old used car compared to a new one. It also mentions the factors that influence the decision to buy new or used, such as household budgets, finance terms, and warranty cover.

Read more »

South African Weather Service Forecast, 24 May 2026Learn about the latest weather conditions in South Africa on the indicated date, with alerts for coastal areas, fog, and wind.

Read more »

SARS issues warning about new scam targeting South AfricansSARS has warned of a new tax scam that is currently doing the rounds. Here's everything you need to know...

Read more »