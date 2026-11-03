Real Reform for ECD Presses Municipal Candidates Ahead of 2026 Elections

The Real Reform for Early Childhood Development movement demands public commitments from mayoral candidates in 20 municipalities to address registration barriers and secure R24 daily subsidies for ECD centers.

As the nation approaches the 2026 local government elections, the Real Reform for Early Childhood Development movement is actively mobilizing practitioners to demand that municipal candidates prioritize early learning infrastructure. This national campaign seeks to reduce bureaucratic red tape surrounding center registration and ensure that local government agendas reflect the urgent needs of the early childhood development sector.

Campaign Mechanics and National Targets

In the lead-up to the 2026 local government elections, Real Reform for Early Childhood Development has been holding imbizos and issuing manifestos asking mayoral candidates across 20 municipalities for public commitments to making local government work for early childhood development centers. The movement aims to align local governance with the Department of Basic Education goal of achieving universal access to quality early learning by 2030.

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The campaign focuses heavily on silver- and gold-level registration, which many centers currently struggle to obtain. Without this specific municipal approval, practitioners are unable to access the ECD subsidy of R24 per child per day, a critical financial lifeline for many centers operating with limited resources.

Listening Tours Reveal Systemic Barriers

Tshepo Mantjé, ECD coordinator with the Equality Collective and Real Reform for ECD, argues that national legislation is ineffective without local enforcement. He stated that the policy lacks meaning when local government is not made aware of their responsibilities or actively supports early childhood development centers around registration barriers.

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During the first and second quarters of 2026, Real Reform for ECD held listening tours in 20 municipalities across the country's nine provinces. The movement leveraged relationships with community partners and NGOs to gather early learning practitioners and hear their specific concerns during these engagements.

Areas visited included Nkomazi in Mpumalanga; Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal; Gqeberha and Mbhashe in the Eastern Cape; Worcester in the Western Cape; Upington in the Northern Cape; Viljoenskroon in the Free State; and Rustenburg in North West. These visits provided a comprehensive view of the challenges facing the sector nationwide.

Key Operational Challenges for Centers

Three key issues emerged across all communities: unreliable water access, delayed environmental health inspections, and infrastructure problems, including land use and zoning challenges for centers. These structural deficits prevent many facilities from meeting the standards required for full registration and subsidy eligibility.

Nobukhosi Zulu, senior law and policy specialist at Ilifa Labantwana, noted that many municipalities do not prioritize ECD within their Integrated Development Plans. She emphasized that while municipalities have the choice to accept guidelines, the Constitution supports the push for better prioritization of early learning.

Legal Frameworks and Civic Engagement

Cogta, in partnership with the Department of Basic Education, has developed municipal guidelines containing ECD IDP indicators approved at the national level. These indicators serve as a guide to help municipalities see how to prioritize ECD in their strategic planning documents.

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Integrated Development Plans are mandatory five-year strategic planning documents used by South African municipalities to guide all local management, budgeting, land use, and development decisions. Despite this framework, public participation processes often go underutilized by ECD practitioners.

Next Steps for Implementation and Accountability

In the second phase of the campaign, feedback from the listening tours was used to create manifestos specific to each municipality. These were handed over to local government candidates at imbizos hosted in 12 of the municipalities, and sent to office-seekers in those communities where physical gatherings were not held.

Phase three involves ensuring these promises are implemented by those elected, including sending ECD packs to new officials to familiarize them with the issues. Voters can access their Integrated Development Plan by requesting a copy from their municipal office or finding their ward councillor by sending their ID number via SMS to 32245 for a fee of R1 per SMS.

The movement continues to work with ECD practitioners to help them submit concerns and requests during consultation periods. This grassroots approach ensures that the voices of early learning providers directly influence local government policy and budget allocation in the critical run-up to the 2026 local government elections.