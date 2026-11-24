Real Madrid defeated PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the Champions League, driven by Jude Bellingham's impact off the bench and goals from Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid produced a dominant second-half performance to defeat PSV Eindhoven 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The victory extended the Spanish giants' perfect start to the competition, securing their fifth consecutive win in European action.

Bellingham Transforms Match After Bench Appearance

England midfielder Jude Bellingham was the pivotal figure in the turnaround, coming off the bench to inspire a massive shift in momentum. Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho had kept the 23-year-old on the bench during the first half due to a minor fitness issue.

Also read Espi: Mourinho's unlikely game changer at Real Madrid

However, the Portuguese coach decided to introduce Bellingham at the interval after the visitors had taken a 1-0 lead. His arrival immediately stabilized the midfield, allowing the team to control possession and dictate the pace of the game more effectively.

Madrid Equalize Through Valverde and Guler Setup

Five minutes into the second half, Federico Valverde leveled the score by finishing a slick team move. The goal came after a combination play initiated by Vinicius Junior, who provided a precise cross for Yan Diomande to feed Arda Guler.

Advertisement

The Turkish midfielder then delivered a delicate backheel flick that set up Valverde to drive the ball into the near post. This equalizer served as the catalyst for a relentless Real Madrid attack that left PSV struggling to respond.

Mbappe Scores Brace as Madrid Extend Lead

Real Madrid quickly regained the advantage when Kylian Mbappe scored his seventh goal in Champions League matches this season. The French superstar finished clinically to secure the third goal for the visitors, extending his impressive scoring streak.

Mbappe added a fourth goal shortly after, rounding the goalkeeper to slot the ball home. This marked his 19th goal of the season across all competitions, further establishing him as a key offensive threat for Los Blancos.

Vinicius Returns to Form With Final Goal

Vinicius Junior capped off the victory by scoring his first goal for Real Madrid since August. Bellingham latched onto a deft lob pass to set up the Brazilian winger, who prodded the ball home after PSV's defense was stretched and overwhelmed.

The win moved Real Madrid provisionally to the top of the league phase standings. It also marked their 10th consecutive triumph across all competitions, highlighting their consistency and depth in squad quality under Mourinho.

Advertisement

Mourinho Praises Team Resilience and Individual Moments

Mourinho jumped up in celebration during the match, visibly pleased with the team's response after going behind. He emphasized the importance of maintaining intensity from the first minute, a standard Valverde echoed in post-match comments.

Valverde noted that Bellingham brought necessary calm to the build-up play, allowing the team to move the ball with greater precision. The midfielder also praised Vinicius for enjoying his return to form after a period where he had not shown his best version.

PSV Struggle to Contain Madrid Second-Half Surge

PSV had put up a strong fight in the first half, taking the lead through Ivan Perisic's penalty conversion. However, the Dutch champions could not withstand the dynamic shift in Real Madrid's approach after the break.

Key errors by Aurelien Tchouameni had gifted PSV the initial advantage, but the home side failed to recover from the tactical adjustments made by Mourinho. The result underscores the gap in class and depth between the two sides in European competition.