Real Madrid's Tchouameni back in squad for Clasico amid Valverde row

This article discusses Real Madrid's decision to keep France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni available for their La Liga match against Barcelona despite his confrontation with teammate Fede Valverde. It also highlights the Uruguani's head injury and the consequent punishment imposed on both players. Moreover, the article reports the coach's praise for the club's actions and their determination to win against Barcelona this weekend.

Real Madrid coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, confirmed that France midfielder, Aurelien Tchouameni , would be part of the squad for their La Liga match against Barcelona , despite his altercation with teammate Fede Valverde .

The incident resulted in Tchouameni being treated at a hospital for a head injury, which could keep him out for up to two weeks. Real Madrid fined both players and expressed their acceptance of their apologies. The coach praised the club's decisive and transparent actions. Barcelona coach, Hansi Flick, acknowledged the situation as normal in football, emphasizing the need for communication and understanding within the team.

Real Madrid are determined to stop Barcelona from winning the title this weekend, despite the internal conflict. The article also mentions the irony of Welsh striker Craig Bellamy celebrating scoring at Barcelona in 2007 by hitting team-mate John Arne Riise with a golf club, comparing it to the current situation at Real Madrid





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Real Madrid Tchouameni Valverde Clasico Barcelona La Liga Controversy Head Injury Fined Coach Arbeloa

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