Carlos Espi scored the winner as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 to draw level on points with league leaders Barcelona in LaLiga action on Saturday.

Carlos Espi delivered a decisive strike in the 85th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for Real Madrid over Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium on Saturday. This hard-fought win allows Los Blancos to draw level on points with league leaders Barcelona, significantly intensifying the race for the LaLiga title. The result shifts the momentum back to Madrid, who now face Villarreal on Sunday in a crucial match to restore their three-point advantage over their rivals.

Mourinho's Squad Dominates Late Comeback

José Mourinho managed his squad strategically, starting with Vinicius Junior on the bench following the winger's eligibility to return after serving a four-match ban for hair-pulling. The tactical shift paid dividends as Vinicius made immediate impacts on both of Madrid's goals during a bright substitute appearance. Madrid trailed early when Pablo Duran finished a slick Celta attack, but the home side rallied to claim all three points against an in-form visitor.

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Key Players Drive Madrid's Attack

Carlos Espi, signed from Levante this summer, provided the vital contribution from the bench that Madrid needed. His goal was not a simple finish but a testament to his alertness, as he tucked home the rebound after Celta goalkeeper Ionut Radu saved his initial header. This marked Espi's third league goal of the season, and notably, each of these strikes has resulted in a late victory for Real Madrid, highlighting his importance to the team's resilience.

Mbappe Frustrated by Missed Penalty Chance

French superstar Kylian Mbappe endured a frustrating evening, missing a first-half penalty after being fumbled by Javi Rodriguez inside the box. The French forward fired the resulting spot-kick high over the crossbar, marking his second penalty miss of the season and prompting visible disbelief from club board member Rafael Nadal. Despite this setback, Jude Bellingham stepped up to pull Madrid level in the 66th minute, powering the ball into the bottom corner for his fifth league goal of the campaign.

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Tactical Brilliance and Team Values

Jose Mourinho praised the human values and team spirit displayed by his substitutes, emphasizing that the collective success outweighs individual accolades. He pointed to the strategic brilliance of bringing on Vinicius Junior, who assisted Bellingham's equalizer after receiving a pass from Mbappe. Mourinho highlighted the team's consistency, noting their nine consecutive wins across all competitions, while simultaneously critiquing the performance of other top European clubs like Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich.

Wider LaLiga Results Impact Standings

The match occurred amidst a turbulent weekend for major European teams, with Mourinho citing the failures of rivals like Bayern and Chelsea as evidence of Madrid's merit. In other LaLiga action, Kike Salas struck late to secure a 1-1 draw for Sevilla against Real Betis, despite Manuel Pellegrini's complaints about an avoidable late goal. Meanwhile, Valencia earned a 1-0 victory at Rayo Vallecano to provisionally escape the relegation zone, and Alaves climbed to eighth place with a 3-1 win over Deportivo La Coruna.